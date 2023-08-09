Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Colorado State University fans fly a Tear Em Asunder flag before the fourth quarter of the CSU football game against The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 25, 2022. The Rams won 17-0 in the final game of the seaon, which usually sees a small student section due to the CSU fall break. On Friday, nonstudent fans filled the student section to sit in the sun and show the Rams support from both sides of the field.
Tackling change: A new linebacker roster for the Rams

The Colorado State football team added a lot of experience and age to many of their positional groups...

A crowd listens to local band Fancy Bits on the lawn at the New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 12. The concert was part of the Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest.
Annual Poudre RiverFest informs, entertains NoCo community

The annual Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest took place at New Belgium Brewing Company this past weekend. The...

Josh Hart performs at The Atrium in Fort Collins with his band Ash Redhorse & The Midnight Suns on the first night of Endless fest
Psychedelic wonderland: Endless Fest returns

In just a few days, music enthusiasts and artists alike will gather for a highly anticipated psychedelic...

CSU volleyball adds two transfers during 2023 offseason

Ben Fairly, Staff Reporter
August 28, 2023
Colorado+State+University+Outside+Hitter+Annie+Sullivan+%282%29+blocks+a+hit+during+the+volleyball+game+against+the+University+of+Kentucky+Aug.+25.+CSU+won+3-1.
Collegian | Michael Marquardt
Colorado State University Outside Hitter Annie Sullivan (2) blocks a hit during the volleyball game against the University of Kentucky Aug. 25. CSU won 3-1.

Colorado State’s volleyball team was looking to add some serious firepower during the offseason after coming up short for the Mountain West Volleyball Championship in 2022. The Rams were able to add two new members who are expected to make a significant impact during the 2023 season.

CSU first added Arizona transfer Emery Herman. The 6-foot setter started in every match during her sophomore and junior seasons at Arizona while also leading the team in assists and assists/set in both seasons.

During her last season with the Wildcats, Herman ranked fifth in assists and eighth in assists/set in the Pac-12. She also reached 1,000 assists for the second consecutive season. Local to Texas, Herman has two more years left of eligibility and should make an immediate impact this season at CSU.

The second transfer CSU added is Anna Porter, a fifth-year graduate transfer from William & Mary. At 5 feet, 8 inches, the libero and defensive specialist started all four years and was able to produce over 1,000 digs for her team during her time at William & Mary.

In 2022 Porter’s 4.46 digs per set ranked second in the Coastal Athletic Association. Porter’s defensive experience will boost CSU’s back row this upcoming season.

With the addition of their new transfers, CSU should be faced with formidable matchups this season but will also be given a chance to demonstrate their ability against some of the best teams in the nation.

Reach Ben Fairly at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @benjaminfairly.
