CSU volleyball adds two transfers during 2023 offseason

Colorado State’s volleyball team was looking to add some serious firepower during the offseason after coming up short for the Mountain West Volleyball Championship in 2022. The Rams were able to add two new members who are expected to make a significant impact during the 2023 season.

CSU first added Arizona transfer Emery Herman. The 6-foot setter started in every match during her sophomore and junior seasons at Arizona while also leading the team in assists and assists/set in both seasons.

During her last season with the Wildcats, Herman ranked fifth in assists and eighth in assists/set in the Pac-12. She also reached 1,000 assists for the second consecutive season. Local to Texas, Herman has two more years left of eligibility and should make an immediate impact this season at CSU.

The second transfer CSU added is Anna Porter, a fifth-year graduate transfer from William & Mary. At 5 feet, 8 inches, the libero and defensive specialist started all four years and was able to produce over 1,000 digs for her team during her time at William & Mary.

In 2022 Porter’s 4.46 digs per set ranked second in the Coastal Athletic Association. Porter’s defensive experience will boost CSU’s back row this upcoming season.

With the addition of their new transfers, CSU should be faced with formidable matchups this season but will also be given a chance to demonstrate their ability against some of the best teams in the nation.

Reach Ben Fairly at sports@collegian.com