CSU diving looks forward to Air Force Academy Invitational

Colorado State University swimmers have a team meeting toward the end of the meet in the Butler-Hancock Pool at the University of Northern Colorado invitational Jan. 27. The Rams won 185.5-113.5.

The Colorado State University women’s diving team is preparing for their first diving-only invitational of the season. CSU will travel to the United States Air Force Academy Feb. 2, where they will compete for three days.

This is the Rams’ first and only invitational for diving this season. Most swim and dive meets are combined, with diving occurring halfway through the meet. However, during this competition, the entire meet will consist of diving.

During previous swim and dive meets, some of CSU’s divers have consistently placed in the top 10. In CSU’s last dual meet against Air Force, CSU divers placed fourth, sixth and eighth in the women’s 3-meter dive.

The diving invitational will be held at the Air Force Academy’s Cadet Natatorium, which provides the facilities to have more events than just the 1-meter platform and springboard. The Air Force Academy’s diving facilities house a two 1-meter and two 3-meter springboards and 1-, 5-, 7.5- and 10-meter platforms.

CSU’s Moby Arena pool only has a 1-meter springboard and platform as well as a 3-meter springboard. This means the Rams will most likely only be competing in those events.

While the Rams have one of the smallest dive rosters in the Mountain West with only four divers, they have held their own during meets. Senior Jessica Albanna is CSU’s most experienced diver, and it shows during meets. Albanna typically places the highest on average during dive meets for CSU.

While the Rams have the skills to become a competitive dive team, they are unable to due to the small number of divers on the team. This will be a huge disadvantage for the Rams during the Air Force Invitational.

With the absence of Lindsay Gizzi, who just last season set the record for the 1-meter springboard as a freshman at Colorado State, the Rams may find themselves struggling during this meet. Gizzi transferred to the University of Louisville to further her athletic and academic career.

Following the Air Force Diving Invitational, the Rams have one last meet before the Mountain West Conference Championships. Their last dual meet of the regular season will be at the University of Denver at the Denver First Chance Invitational Feb. 10-11.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.