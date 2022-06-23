David Roddy drafted first round, 23rd pick in the NBA Draft

David Roddy, a former forward for Colorado State University, declared earlier this month that he would forfeit his NCAA eligibility in order to enter the draft. Roddy contributed to the Rams’ incredible 25-6 season record.

After being predicted as a second-round pick, David Roddy was announced during the first round as the 23rd pick by the Philadelphia 76ers and instantly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Roddy will continue his career in Memphis, Tennessee, and leave behind an unforgettable legacy in Fort Collins.

He first showcased his stellar court performance in May at the 2022 NBA Combine alongside other competing athletes looking to pursue professional basketball. As Roddy has navigated his career toward the NBA, he’s practiced alongside many notable professional teams including the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets. Regardless of his decision, Roddy has had an overwhelming amount of support from Fort Collins and Colorado fans everywhere, cheering on his future endeavors.

