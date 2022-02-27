CSU men’s golf ties for 13th at Prestige invitational
February 27, 2022
Editor’s Note: All team rankings refer to the ranks listed on the leaderboard of The Prestige invitational.
The Colorado State University men’s golf team traded Colorado snow for California wind and hail this past week as they competed in The Prestige invitational tournament at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California. The Rams ended tied for the 13th overall team finish out of the field of 24.
The top story from the three-day tournament had to be the turbulent conditions, which included but were not limited to wind speeds of up to 40 mph over days one and two and hail on the tee box on day three. Despite the less than desirable conditions, the teams were still able to put up several noteworthy performances.
Division I, 18th-ranked Vanderbilt University made an impressive charge in the final round on Wednesday. The Commodores shot a team total of 20 birdies on the final round to finish the tournament 16 over par over three rounds. The Rams finished the tournament with a team score of 47 over par, sharing 13th place with No. 5 ranked Pepperdine University, the University of North Texas and No. 44 ranked San Diego State University.
Davis Bryant was the best performer for the Rams in the team event. Bryant finished tied for 12th with a score of 7 over par through three rounds to secure his 16th career top-20 finish. The Rams had a strong individual start to the tournament. After round one, Bryant was the co-leader with Vanderbilt’s Reid Davenport at 2 under par through the first 18. Fellow Ram Gunnar Broin also had a prolific round, as he finished tied for third in round one.
The conditions took their toll, however, and the Rams weren’t able to keep that momentum through the finish. However, the Rams did beat out No. 47 ranked University of San Fransisco and No. 49 ranked University of California, Los Angeles.
Here are the final standings from The Prestige invitational team event per round:
1. No. 18 Vanderbilt (+16) 287-311-270=868
2. No. 48 University of Oregon (+26) 287-306-285=878
3. No. 14 University of Kansas (+29) 291-304-286=881
4. No. 7 Texas Tech University (+33) 299-294-292=885
T5. California State University, Long Beach (+38) 289-308-293=890
T5. Oregon State University (+38) 297-303-290=890
7. No. 9 Stanford University (+39) 302-307-282=891
8. No. 29 Northwestern University (+40) 302-304-286=892
T9. Southern Methodist University (+43) 295-313-287=895
T9. Iowa State University (+43) 301-301-293=895
T11. No. 25 Louisiana State University (+45) 288-313-296=897
T11. University of California, Davis (+45) 295-302-300=897
T13. No. 5 Pepperdine (+47) 305-300-294=899
T13. North Texas (+47) 300-311-288=899
T13. No. 44 San Diego State (+47) 296-308-297=899
T13. Colorado State (+47) 293-311-295=899
17. Texas Christian University (+49) 299-305-297=901
T18. No. 47 San Francisco (+50) 297-313-292=902
T18. Loyola Marymount University (+50) 300-306-296=902
20. Santa Clara University (+57) 298-312-299=909
21. No. 49 UCLA (+59) 302-312-297=911
22. University of Colorado Denver (+71) 306-311-306=923
23. Princeton University (+72) 296-314-314=924
24. California Polytechnic State University (+74) 315-310-301=926
Final scores of the Rams in team event:
T12. Bryant (+7) 69-77-74=220
T68. Broin (+16) 70-80-79=229
T77. Oscar Teiffel (+17) 82-74-74=230
T96. Connor Jones (+21) 78-80-76=234
118. Rasmus Hjelm (N/A) 76-0-71=147
The Prestige invitational also featured an individual event at the Coral Mountain Golf Club. Ian Maspat of Pepperdine took home the individual title, while CSU freshman Christoph Bleier tied for 18th with a score of 6 over par through three rounds.
The Rams will return to California for the two-day Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic in Chula Vista, California, March 7-8.
