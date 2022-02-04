CSU men’s basketball gets revenge versus SDSU in sold-out game

David Roddy (21) makes a jump shot while fans watch, during the Colorado State home game vs San Diego State University Feb. 4. CSU wins 58-57 breaking their two game lost streak.

Surrounded by a sea of orange, the Colorado State University men’s basketball team hit the court to take on the San Diego State University Aztecs ready for revenge Feb. 4. Despite SDSU’s efforts, Colorado State University took the win 58-57.

The matchup against San Diego State had been brewing since the Aztecs put a stop to Colorado State’s undefeated season at the time. San

Diego was the first loss of CSU’s 2021-22 season on Jan. 8, beating Colorado State 79-49.

The Rams are now 7-3 in the Mountain West Conference, ranking third. The Aztecs came into the matchup ranked third in the Mountain West with a 4-2 conference record.

Energy levels were high in Moby Arena, since it was the first advanced sell-out game since Feb. 23, 2013, and the second sell-out of the season. Moby Arena’s total capacity holds nearly 8,745. With the Rams ready for redemption, the stands were packed tight in support.

Despite the high energy, the matchup started slower than usual for the Rams. Nearly 10 minutes into the game, Colorado State only had eight

points on the scoreboard. Five of these points came from junior guard John Tonje, while the remaining three came from junior forward David Roddy.

Regardless of the score, Colorado State held a tight defense against San Diego State. This strategy played best against the Aztec offense, forcing 10 turnovers in the first half. Not only did the Rams hold a tight defense, they came back offensively with 16 rebounds. Colorado State held their ground against San Diego and finished the first half ahead 23-18.

Colorado State heads into halftime ahead by five points against San Diego State University. Ready for more in the second half!

At the start of the second half, the dynamic duo of Roddy and Isaiah Stevens was ready to change the game. Junior guard Stevens came out ready to score without hesitation. Stevens started the second half with a good layup, followed by Roddy’s secured 3-pointer.

Head coach Niko Medved changed the game for Colorado State as the Rams pushed their lead by 12 points in the first five minutes of the second half. The Rams came out quick, looking for any opportunity to hold a lead against the Aztecs.

By the 10-minute mark in the second half, the Aztecs had only managed to score nine points. Meanwhile, Colorado State elevated their lead by 20 points. If it wasn’t clear before the game, it’s clear now that the Rams wanted revenge and were taking the win.

As the game inched closer to an end, SDSU put up a fight and closed the gap with a minute left to 56-54. Despite SDSU’s work, Colorado State beat San Diego State 58-57.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball team will hit the road Feb. 8 to take on the University of Nevada, Reno at Lawlor Events Center at 9 p.m. in pursuit of another win against the Nevada Wolf Pack. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network and on Power 102.9.

