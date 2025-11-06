Studdert: Women have a space in fantasy sports, sports betting

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Sunday brunch is a timeless ritual, one that has been shared by women for years. A magical event of clinking champagne, sharing food and spending quality time with your pals, brunch’s fame came from the post-World War II period; the American lifestyle became more leisurely, and the strict Sunday worship schedules began to relax. Its popularity later evolved in tandem with the women’s liberation, transforming nearly at the same rate as the societal role of women in America.

But as assigned gender roles blur today, it’s imperative that our historically gendered interests follow suit — especially other Sunday activities like football. Women-led fantasy sports leagues and sports betting pools are the future driving force for female social gatherings, one that blends strategy, entertainment, booze and a little friendly competition. Additionally, come spring, March Madness rolls around with a similar concept but in bracket form. The monthlong tournament offers similar opportunities for its betting participants, and it features a women’s tournament, which is arguably more enjoyable to watch.

Fantasy football leagues have a multitude of fun aspects that make the season an absolute joy to be a part of, but the greatest part of a fantasy football league is the draft party. Whether planned potluck style or at the local sports bar, these draft days are an absolute blast. NFL draft parties are easily comparable to holiday ones: a fun and new opportunity to wear a cute outfit, make a seasonally-themed sharable dish and spend the evening giggling and boozing over some healthy banter.

Because there’s football on the TV almost the entire Sunday — conveniently scheduled with the end of the weekend — sitting on the couch with your league mates and watching the games while attempting to finish your homework is a priceless pastime. The draft day is a perfect kickoff to a seasonlong hangout with your friends.

The best fantasy rule to create — beyond the buy-ins, the flex spots and the parlays, and beyond spending your night following each game with high odds and good friends — is the consequence for the loser. Fantasy leagues can get really clever. Friend groups across the country get prime opportunities to witness friends attempt a stand-up comedy set, fail at karaoke or spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Girls deserve to experience this type of hilarity, too.

Fantasy sports games have traditionally been a space dominated by men. The most common fantasy sports — baseball, basketball and football — have been structured and catered to male participation and audience. The marketing, gambling and content created around fantasy games are also all geared toward traditional ideas of masculinity, like competition, beer, time with the ‘boys’ and ego.

However, fantasy and sports betting brands should emphasize the potential and need for a female audience and customer base. Female sports viewership and participation are rapidly growing demographics and a significant market opportunity. And, ultimately, this community and its congregations should not be simply reserved for our male counterparts. Sports betting should remind us that women have long been avid sports fans and viewers. The category is certainly not limited to gender.

So break some barriers, get out of the house, download a fantasy app and sign your friends up for a fantasy league. It’s like the modern version of a book club. Save the typical and overused garden terrace brunch for the postseason; when the Sunday before Labor Day comes back around, grab your girls and meet at your local sports bar for your squad’s epic fantasy football draft.

Reach Caroline Studdert at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.