Masia: A look into CAM the Ram’s natal birth chart 

On Feb. 6, 1954, during halftime at a home basketball game against the University of Wyoming, former Colorado State University President William E. Morgan officially named CAM the Ram as the university’s ambassador, and the rest is history.

He has been a steady spirit booster ever since, still escorted in style by student volunteers for more than six decades. Based on the unveiling of CAM as our ambassador, I’ll go over his big six planets — aka his sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Venus and Mars signs.

Sun in Aquarius

The sun sign represents one’s personal identity and where they truly shine. Those born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 have their sun sign in Aquarius. They are strong-willed, persistent, original, forward-thinking, short-tempered and often restless.

While they might seem arrogant and inflexible, Aquarius suns have gentle souls. They are philanthropists and problem solvers at their core, often advocating for social justice and equality. Having the sun in one’s sixth house typically indicates someone who desires success at work, specifically in fields related to law, politics, health care, wellness or helping others.

Moon in Aries

The moon tells us about our emotions: how sensitive we are, how we nurture ourselves, what our knee-jerk reactions are and how we find security. Fittingly, CAM’s moon is in the sign of the Ram. Those with the moon in Aries feel strongly; they’re impulsive, emotional, courageous and intense, making for natural-born leaders.

These people don’t beat around the bush. They have a tendency toward anger issues, but they also don’t tend to stay in a mood for too long. With a keen awareness of social trends, they are likely to engage in a movement that will be for the general good of humanity. The moon in his eighth house makes security very important to CAM, and it gives him a strong sense of responsibility for others’ security.

Virgo rising

The rising sign, or ascendant, is the zodiac sign that was rising in the east when someone was born. It can tell one about their physical appearance, their personality, how people perceive them and their motivation for living life. Virgo risings are ruled by the intellectual planet of Mercury, making them reliable, analytical and empathetic problem solvers with a strong sense of duty.

Emotional displays are not their thing, and they tend to appear clean and composed and have everything under control — even when they feel like a mess. While their meticulous and disciplined nature rewards them in many aspects, it can also turn these people into overly critical perfectionists. However, this doesn’t mean they’re cold in the slightest, as they are often seen as eager to help others and good communicators and know how to connect with almost anyone.

Mercury in Pisces

Mercury is the planet that brings us interest in intellectual things; it’s about communication, teaching, learning and sharing ideas. People with this planet in the sensitive sign of Pisces are interested in art, psychology and spirituality. They speak with their emotions and are able to effortlessly imagine solutions, ideas and plans; however, they tend to doubt their credibility and intelligence. With this sign in the seventh house, CAM has a talent for communicating with the public and could be a good adviser, mediator or judge.

Venus in Aquarius

Venus is the planet of love, affection, beauty, aesthetics and art. It can tell us how we like to give and receive love, our values, what we think is beautiful, where we can be shallow and what makes us happy. These people are experimental — they like to push the envelope with their art and interpersonal relationships. They might be seen as cold or frigid in social situations but tend to show their love through enthusiasm and curiosity of others.

With this planet in the sixth house, CAM has an emotional bond to his work and can find his friends, chosen family or partner in the workplace.

Mars in Scorpio

Mars symbolizes the need to get what we want, and it shows us how we initiate, exert force, fight and overcome obstacles. Scorpio is ruled by both Pluto and Mars, so it’s happy being here in someone’s chart.

These people tend to move in silence until the moment is right to act; they have a strong sense of survival and make all their moves with purpose. Scorpio is an opinionated water sign with a strong moral compass and a challenging aura, so people never feel differently about a Scorpio Mars. They will always attract great loyalty or great hostility — nothing in between. Having this placement in the third house suggests aggressive intellect. CAM is bright, quick-witted and sharp.

