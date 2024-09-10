The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Cook: Lamenting last year’s loss will lead to torment of Buffs

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
September 12, 2024
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
University of Colorado Boulder fans celebrate during the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against Colorado State University at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16. CU won 43-35.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

There’s no way around it: Colorado State football has been the little brother to that team down south for a long time now.

Ad

CSU hasn’t beaten Colorado in eight years and stands 22-65-2 all-time against the Buffs.

After a soul-crushing overtime loss last year, which was preluded by press conference shots and prologued by death threats, CSU has to be raring to go.

This will finally be the year CSU grows up and takes care of business in Canvas Stadium.

Saturday, Sept. 14, will be first time the Rocky Mountain Showdown is hosted at Canvas, and it will also be the first game back on CSU’s campus since 1996, marking a chance for a clean start.

Canvas boasts an 0-0 record in games featuring the Rams and the Buffs, giving this weekend a fresh feel not marred by an unfavorable record.

“Games are often won in the trenches, something the CU offensive line knows nothing about. The Buffs gave up the second-most sacks last season and are right back toward the top of the FBS again this year in sacks given up. The Rams clearly has a leg up in that part of the game — it’s not really close.”

As a result, the vibes won’t just catapult in the Rams’ favor. CSU is coming off of a 38-17 win over Northern Colorado, a night in which legend Lt. Col. John Mosley was honored, bringing pride to Canvas, which is something I think will carry over.

On the other side, CU is coming off an embarrassing 28-10 loss to Nebraska, only adding to the heaping laundry list of disappointment Deion Sanders has been at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

CU doesn’t lack pizazz by any means; however, when you look at the culture Sanders has built, you see a house of cards ready to topple with another disappointing season on the horizon.

Flipping the page back to the green and gold, we have a coach in Jay Norvell who has not only had success at the FBS level but also exhibits concrete evidence in the culture he continues to build.

Ad

Tory Horton returned to CSU when he could have gone pro, and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi turned down six-figure name, image and likeness deals to come back. Colorado State is a team full of players who have more pride for the school on the front of their jerseys than the name on the back. I’m not sure the same can be said for the other team, which seems to be more concerned with celebrity status.

Games are often won in the trenches, something the CU offensive line knows nothing about. The Buffs gave up the second-most sacks last season and are right back toward the top of the FBS again this year in sacks given up. The Rams clearly has a leg up in that part of the game — it’s not really close.

During the game against UNC, we saw a dynamic duo in Justin Marshall and Keegan Holles out of the back field. Those two will have to come up big this weekend against a defense that has been ran through. Both Nebraska and North Dakota State ran for more than 160 yards against CU.

If CSU can get things going on the ground, things will open up above and the air raid-style offense Norvell wants to play could light some fireworks. Although, it won’t be the offense that will win CSU the game — it will have to be the defense.

Although the Rams defense has had a less-than-desirable start, I think this is the week they get things going. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are projected top-10 picks for a reason — they’re really skilled and can tear up defenses on any given week.

However, sometimes it feels like Shedeur Sanders is disconnected. He left the Nebraska game early — something not exactly indicative of someone who might promote locker room chemistry, especially as CU begins to rack up losses.

One other thing that could play a factor is the lack of homegrown talent on CU’s roster. The Buffs boast a woeful 14 total players from the state of Colorado compared to the Rams’ 29 — more than double the players who grew up watching the RMS and know the history.

The Rams are ready for revenge, and I believe this is the year they will grill the Buffs on the gridiron.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Building entrance that says, "Westfall Hall".
Bisant: Living in the dorms should not be required
A ram wearing Colorado State University gear stands in front of a graphic illustration with a green mountain and a yellow background. White text on top of the green mountain says, Collegian Columnist.
Naiditch: Navigating newfound independence in college isn't easy
Breaking: Suspect arrested in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation for arson, impersonating fire official
Breaking: Suspect arrested in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation for arson, impersonating fire official
More in Opinion
Seriously: Students scramble for Rocky Mountain Showdown tickets
Seriously: Students scramble for Rocky Mountain Showdown tickets
A colorful wall mural with images painted inside the outline of leaves.
Masia: Fort Collins’ art scene does what Boulder wishes it could
A graphic with yellow text reading, "Letter to the editor," next to a yellow drawing of a mailbox on a pink background.
LTTE: A message to the university about John F. Kelly's invitation to CSU
More in Rocky Mountain Showdown Collaboration
The Flatirons in Boulder, Colorado.
CU, CSU students enjoy spending time outdoors
Students walk to class on campus at University of Colorado on Monday, August 26, 2024.
Kaya: Why Colorado students choose CU Boulder over CSU
Collegian File Photo
Miller: Why Colorado students choose CSU over CU
About the Contributors
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is returning as one of the sports editors for fall 2024 at the The Collegian. He's been at the paper since August 2022. After starting as a construction management major at Colorado State University, Cook quickly found out he didn't have a passion for it. After taking a year off, he realized he could work in sports — something he has always been passionate about. So with newfound aspirations, he switched his major to journalism and media communication to chase those dreams. After a year of working as a beat writer covering volleyball and women's basketball, Cook took over as sports editor in summer 2023. Since then, he has become established in reporting on football and men's basketball and looks forward to providing that coverage this upcoming season. Cook will begin his third semester as the sports editor before graduating in December, having borne witness to some of CSU's historic feats. His passion for bringing readers the best coverage has only grown. Having started in the wake of a complete overhaul of The Collegian sports desk, Cook has watched the desk grow considerably, thanks to the efforts of so many amazing people he gets the pleasure of working alongside. Having learned so many things from so many people, including to never wear a tie, Cook looks forward to helping The Collegian sports desk reach heights never imagined before. With a much greater understanding of the power of words, one of Cook's inspirational quotes for this upcoming year has been from Eric Cartman in South Park: "Respect my authoritah."
Milo Gladstein
Milo Gladstein, Photo Director
Milo Gladstein is a fifth-year senior majoring in journalism and media communications. He is currently serving as one of the two photo directors for the 2o23-24 school year. Gladstein's work focuses on long-form stories diving deep into what it means to be human and sharing people's passion and story with the community. He did not begin as a journalism major and has worn many hats while at CSU. He began as a conservation biology major, moving to undeclared and then horticulture therapy before finally landing in the journalism department. He seeks stories about community members who are impacting the world around them in positive ways and shares those stories. Working at The Collegian has taught Gladstein about working on a team, how to develop a story and the best ways to present said stories. Most importantly, he has grown from a photographer into a photojournalist. As co-photo director, he hopes to pass that knowledge on to the next group of journalists rising through The Collegian. When not working at The Collegian or in class, Gladstein can be found reading a book or in the outdoors climbing, camping, exploring and getting lost in the mountains.