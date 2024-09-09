The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: Students scramble for Rocky Mountain Showdown tickets

Hana Pavelko, Collegian Columnist
September 10, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended.

On Aug. 14, student tickets went live for the upcoming Colorado State University sport seasons. With football and volleyball tickets becoming available, students were ecstatic to claim their tickets for the home games.

Despite the numerous home games to look forward to, students had their eyes on one game: the Rocky Mountain Showdown. With the game hosted by CU Boulder last year, CSU students are excited to show their Ram Pride at Canvas Stadium for the biggest football game of the season. But with only 2,000 student tickets being allocated to each grade level, every student was out for blood to get a ticket to the big game.

In an event similar to the catastrophic Ticketmaster incident brought about by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, students faced a tremendous battle to get their tickets.

“I skipped my classes so I could get tickets.” -Ty Tend, CSU sophomore 

“When I first got in, the website told me I was 10,000th in line,” CSU junior Curt Erback said. “I stared at that screen for hours. I didn’t even take a break to go to the bathroom.”

Many students were left disappointed when the CSU athletics website told them the game was completely sold out. The first wave of tickets to the Rocky Mountain Showdown sold out faster than any other CSU game in history.

When it was announced that 2,000 more tickets were going to be released to the student body, students were more prepared for the second round. They do not want to be the students who are missing out on showing the Buffs that they are “proud to be a CSU Ram.” 

“I had two computers and my phone ready to go as soon as the clock hit 10,” CSU senior Dee Fence said. “And it paid off ’cause I’m going to the game, baby.”

Students went to great lengths in order to get tickets the second time around. Many students actually admitted that they planned their days around the release of the tickets.

“I skipped my classes so I could get tickets,” CSU sophomore Madeleine Backer said. “Not like I was going to go to them anyway, but I feel like that’s commitment.” 

For the unfortunate students who did not get tickets, they might be able to get a resale ticket for the right price. An underground ticket market is going to be hosting an auction Sept. 10 for 50 tickets to the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

“The tickets are going to the 50 highest bidders,” said Ty Tend, the host of the auction. “It’s a great opportunity, and all the funds are going to go toward a new pool table for our frat house.”

Those who are still looking to get tickets for the game can try their luck at the underground auction. This game will be one for the record books, and no one wants to miss it. Even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, make sure to show up to the Ram Walk Tailgate prior to the game. Every Ram needs to come and show the Buffs who’s going to win the game of the season.

Reach Hana Pavelko at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @hanasolo13.

