Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
LFTE: Celebrate, respect Colorado’s outdoor culture this spring

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
March 7, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Dear readers,

Colorado has 3.5 million acres of natural wilderness. We’re world renowned for our mountains and our natural resources, and the song “America the Beautiful” was written about the view from Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

We’re home to at least 40 federal wilderness areas, four national parks and 42 state parks. We’re abundant in world-class skiing areas and 14ers, and it is hard to find a resident of Colorado who doesn’t acknowledge the natural beauty we have in our backyards.

That privilege comes with a significant responsibility to be good patrons of the outdoors and show respect to the nature we inhabit together.

Colorado State University attracts students from all over the country and the world in part because of our abundance of nature. Look no further than the students who flood ski resorts to hit the slopes in the winter or climb 14ers in the summer to see how a significant portion of the student body chooses to spend their weekends.

We are visitors and tourists of the natural resources we live on, and it is our job to make sure we respect those resources.

CSU’s history is incorporated into its sustainability mission as a university. CSU is a platinum-rated bike-friendly university, received four consecutive platinum STARS designations from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, was listed on the Green College Honor Roll on the Princeton Review for 10 consecutive years and was ranked the No. 1 greenest college in 2016 and 2018 by bestcolleges.com — among a list of other sustainability accolades that emphasize CSU’s deeply connected relationship with nature and the resources we use as a school.

As a land-grant institution, CSU’s research-focused mission pays homage to the land traditions and agricultural roots that started this university. Each and every student and educator on campus is impacted by our global sustainability role and our tradition of upholding research and nature stewardship. Eight CSU residential buildings are designated LEED-certified buildings, which are awarded for exceptional environmental design. As a university, we live in symbiosis with the outdoors.

As we begin spring break, a time when the masses go to camp, hike and ski, keeping our impact on nature at the forefront of our actions is pivotal.

The smallest of actions can have impacts beyond our immediate perception. Taking the time to recycle, carpool and actively reduce emissions and being kind to our pollinator friends demonstrate our appreciation for the beautiful place we live.

Through the CSU Land Acknowledgment, the university acknowledges its historical placement in this region and how CSU’s founding impacted Native peoples and landscapes. As we plan to spend time in the great outdoors this break, it’s important to remember our region’s history and our evolving relationship with the land we inhabit.

Aside from sustainability being a reason to enjoy and respect the outdoors, nature is peaceful and calming, and we’re extremely fortunate to be able to retreat into the great outdoors in close proximity. I’ve grown up in Colorado and lived elsewhere for a few years, where I spent almost the entire time longing for mountains, spruce trees and that famous Colorado blue sky.

I’m not the biggest nature nerd you might find on this campus, but I do enjoy skiing in the spring, hiking to admire the beautiful foliage in the autumn months, taking a moment each day to admire the beautiful foothills and catching a glimpse of mystical Longs Peak in the distance from the higher-elevation points around campus.

It’s a magical world out there. Get outside, and enjoy our nature respectfully this spring break!

Sincerely,

Allie Seibel, editor in chief

Reach Allie Seibel at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is the editor in chief of The Rocky Mountain Collegian, a role she loves more and more with each day. Previously the news editor and news director of The Collegian, Seibel has a background in news, but she’s excited to branch out and experience every facet of content this and following years. Seibel is a sophomore journalism and media communications major minoring in business administration and legal studies. She is a student in the Honors Program and is also an honors ambassador and honors peer mentor. She also is a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and loves how The Collegian has gotten her acquainted with Fort Collins and CSU. When she’s not writing, reporting or in class, you can always find her with a book, cross-stitching, planning where to travel to next, trying out a new recipe or listening to Taylor Swift. Seibel is incredibly proud of The Collegian’s past and understands the task of safeguarding its future. She’s committed to The Collegian’s brand as an alt-weekly newspaper and will continue to advance its status as a strong online publication while preserving the integrity and tradition of the print paper. Seibel is excited to begin a multi-year relationship with readers at the helm of the paper and cannot wait to see how the paper continues to grow. Through initiatives like the new science desk and letting each individual desk shine, Seibel is committed to furthering The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media over the next few years.
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
