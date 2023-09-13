Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
How CSU, CU students compare when it comes to fashion
How CSU, CU students compare when it comes to fashion

3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins

Colorado State University running back Kobe Johnson (0) ran the full field for a punt return and CSUs first touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter vs the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sep. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Rams show promise despite blowout in home football opener

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

  United States Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) Detachment 90 at Colorado State University is proud to announce that...

Your Guide to Live Sports on TV Today
September 6, 2023
College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023
The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023

Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected

Dominique Lopez, Opinion Director
September 13, 2023
Seriously%3A+CSU+mascot+uniform+destroyed%3B+CU+student+suspected
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended.

This Colorado State University and University of Colorado Boulder rivalry is seriously starting to get out of hand. Just last night while I was scrolling through the news, I learned of a case being made against a person in CAM the Ram’s office chanting, “Sko Buffs!”

Ad

After the peculiar noise was heard down the hall, the administration next to CAM’s office began to investigate the situation. They found that multiple CAM the Ram mascot uniforms had been destroyed, making them absolutely unwearable for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday.

Now, I know what you must be thinking: “How did such an obvious suspect get away with the crime?” Well, it turns out that the chanting of “Sko Buffs!” was so powerful that it sent those in charge of protecting the mascot’s uniforms into hiding.

A coworker of the mascot uniform protector said it was the trauma they developed from the Rocky Mountain Showdown that sent them running. Turns out these two were in the middle of the attacks at the last game that was hosted at the Empower Field at Mile High.

Surely there had to be others nearby when the obvious perpetrator infiltrated the offices; however, the CSU Police Department said the person chose to enter at the exact time that no one would be in the offices.

They seem to have hacked into the shared calendar and scheduled a mandatory lunch at Half Fast Subs to ensure the building would only be staffed with the two most anxious guards at the exact moment they planned their attack.

While there are no official descriptions of what the vandal looks like — because the only two witnesses are in hiding indefinitely — there are some students who said they heard the chant “Sko Buffs!” echoing across campus.

“The Plaza was so busy at the time, but I swore I heard a faint ‘Sko Buffs! Sko Buffs!’ in the background on my walk to get lunch at the Lory Student Center,” first-year student George Jenkins said. “I just thought it was students ramping up for the Rocky Mountain Showdown. I didn’t think anyone would murder CAM.”

At first glance, it seemed to be an isolated attack to ensure there wouldn’t be a CAM the Ram mascot representing the CSU student section at the game. However, CAM just announced on his Instagram account that he still plans to make an appearance at the game — no matter what it takes.

But the question still stands: Who is the “Sko Buffs” student wreaking havoc on CSU’s campus in the middle of the day? CSUPD announced that the vandal, once found, will be forced to live in the barn where CAM lives. The vandal will be stuck in the barn over the weekend so they have absolutely no way to watch or even hear about the game.

Ad

Students of CU: I dare you to come to campus and attempt to find your buddy who destroyed CAM’s mascot uniform. Because if you come to campus, that means no game-watching or partying for you.

We are still looking for the suspect, so basically any CU student who comes to campus before the game will be forced to live out in the cold until all game festivities have ended. So enjoy the Rocky Mountain Showdown at your home field, and don’t even think twice about what happened to your friend.

P.S. Keep an eye out for anyone chanting “Sko Buffs!” in Fort Collins this week — it may be our only hope at finding a suspect.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Untold story of Andy Warhol performed through ballet
Untold story of Andy Warhol performed through ballet
The Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder, Colorado.
Battle of the Bars: Old Town Square vs. Pearl Street
Connor Jones headlines as CSU mens golf tees off 2023 season
Connor Jones headlines as CSU men's golf tees off 2023 season
The Colorado State University volleyball team team celebrates a point Sep. 7.
CSU goes 2-1 in Ram Volleyball Classic
LFTE: Celebrate, enjoy the history of Rams while respecting rivalries
LFTE: Celebrate, enjoy the history of Rams while respecting rivalries
How CSU, CU students compare when it comes to fashion
How CSU, CU students compare when it comes to fashion
More in Opinion
The student section keeps the hype going throughout the game as Colorado State University loses to the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sept. 2. CSU lost 50-24. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Lopez: CSU is using incentives to get students to stay at games
Secrest: Our self worth, inner peace shouldnt hinge on job title
Secrest: Our self worth, inner peace shouldn't hinge on job title
Lopez: Tabling on The Plaza: Opportunity or anxiety?
Lopez: Tabling on The Plaza: Opportunity or anxiety?
Many families came out for the Food Truck Rally. The rally which took place in City Park on Aug. 22 sees crowds of people every single Tuesday.
Masia: FoCo’s Food Truck Rally has something for everyone
For the fall season, Momo Lolo Coffee offers a pumpkin spice latte on their menu.
Lopez: Why do I only want pumpkin-flavored things?
The Collegian newspaper. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
Lopez: 5 reasons to join The Collegian
More in Seriously
Seriously: Committing to failing my classes for The Collegian
Seriously: Committing to failing my classes for The Collegian
Seriously: CSU unfairly punishes students who dont care about school
Seriously: CSU unfairly punishes students who don't care about school
Seriously: 4 ways to tell your parents you flunked out of college
Seriously: 4 ways to tell your parents you flunked out of college
Seriously: Police arrest anyone with a Stanley, bike thief apprehended
Seriously: Police arrest anyone with a Stanley, bike thief apprehended
Seriously: Lying about college in a pandemic is the natural thing to do
Seriously: Lying about college in a pandemic is the natural thing to do
Seriously: Campus climbers develop allergy, not wearing shirts
Seriously: Campus climbers develop allergy, not wearing shirts
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner, The Collegian's illustration editor this year, is a second-year student studying graphic design and minoring in religious philosophy. She finds inspiration in unique ideas and perspectives and is intrigued and driven by themes of the unknown and the existential. As an artist, she seeks to create works that spark humor and joy in her audience, and she sees it important to utilize her art as a means to make people laugh and smile, inspiring her to create comics and illustrations for anyone to enjoy. When she's not busy drawing, she enjoys playing and listening to music. To Bonner, music carries a sense of happiness, peace and tranquility she values having in her daily life. In the future, she hopes to create her own music that can be a source of peace, tranquility and happiness to someone else. Overall, she feels it is important to spread as much positive energy in the world as she can. Studying philosophy has guided her to value the good in life, and with the importance of that in mind, she goes through life attempting to spark a bit of positivity wherever she can. As illustration editor, Bonner hopes to direct the illustrations found in The Collegian toward having a sense of joy the readers can experience.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *