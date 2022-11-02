Burke: Dear CSU football fans: Stop leaving games at halftime

Canvas Stadium fills with students and fans for Colorado State University’s first home football game of the season against Middle Tennessee State University Sept. 10.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Colorado State University football is very important in Fort Collins.

Ad

Every weekend throughout the season, if our beloved Rams are playing at home, fans pack the stands tight and dress up in their favorite green and gold attire to cheer on their favorite college team.

Specifically, the pregame atmosphere as you arrive inside the confines of Canvas Stadium is unmatched.

Hoards of students, local fans and alumni make their way through security and are immediately met with music blaring from speakers, dancing cheerleaders, packed beer lines and shouting fans awaiting kickoff.

If you didn’t know any better, you would think it was an NFL venue — and die-hard CSU fans would argue their support is like that of a professional team.

Unfortunately, that extreme support of our stalwart Rams seems to drastically dissipate by halftime; the same stadium that was roaring with cheer before kickoff turns to a desolate land of leftover garbage and beer cups to be picked up by custodians.

So if you claim to be a CSU football fan, start staying for the second half.

Each home game begins like any other: an abundance of supporters show up with high hopes of fetching a win, but the lust for the game goes away too abruptly.

“As a Ram fan, if you are willing to show up in time for kickoff only to sit and watch a low-scoring first half, why would you not stay for the second half to see an actual display of athleticism and talent?”

Now, there is no denying that our football team looks a little different this year. With more than 50 new players suiting up in Ram uniforms and a new head coach, it is safe to say no one expected them to hit the ground running. With that said, fans still owe it to the players to stay for the entirety of the sporting event. After all, we are a second-half team.

The conclusion of our first three games of the 2022 season saw CSU only scoring in the second half. Despite all of those being losses, it is unfair to the players and staff to consistently celebrate a touchdown in a home stadium that is only half full.

It took CSU four weeks into the season to make a first-half score. We lost that game by over 30 points, but the onslaught from these teams can come from the lack of cheering and support in the crowd. No one wants to perform in an empty venue.

Ad

It makes no sense. As a Ram fan, if you are willing to show up in time for kickoff only to sit and watch a low-scoring first half, why would you not stay for the second half to see an actual display of athleticism and talent?

Thankfully, as a fan, it is not too late to change the course of our season. Our Rams have only two more home games left, with one including the Border War game against the University of Wyoming Nov. 12. It is dire for CSU fans to show up and pack the house at every home game, but if you have been lazy, now is your time to fix that nasty habit.

Reach Callum Burke at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @burkec0621.