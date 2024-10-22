RamRide celebrates 21 years of safe rides, community impact

Turning 21 never looked so responsible as RamRide, Colorado State University’s safe-ride program, celebrated over two decades of getting Rams home safe.

Initially launched Oct. 24, 2003, by the Associated Students of CSU with the goal of preventing drunk driving, RamRide became a useful resource for CSU students. Operating every Friday and Saturday night, the service offers free rides from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., helping students get home without risking dangerous decisions.

The significance of this 21st anniversary wasn’t lost on the team. Leticia Madrigal-Tapia is a fourth-year political science student and RamRide’s community outreach coordinator.

“Since 21 is when you’re allowed to legally drink, we felt it was symbolic,” Madrigal-Tapia said. “Our program is meant to get all Rams home safely and encourage responsibility as students come of age.”

Madrigal-Tapia said RamRide typically serves around 150-250 students each night, though demand can spike up to 600 students during holidays like Halloween.

The program has grown significantly since its early days. In its first 10 years, RamRide operated under ASCSU before transitioning to Off-Campus Life.

“RamRide serves hundreds of people every single night,” said Lindsay Mason, director of Off-Campus Life. “It’s saving lives at night, and it has a ripple effect. All of our drivers and navigators are student organizations that fundraise money and then use that money to put on their own events.”

As part of its anniversary celebration Oct. 24 that featured a throwback Y2K theme, RamRide handed out cake and hot cocoa while giving students the opportunity to design their new logo at the Lory Student Center Plaza.

“It feels a bit like a new era for RamRide,” Mason said. “RamRide Night Operations is 21 years old, but Foods Operations, RamRide Secure and RamRide x Lyft are not nearly as old, so it feels like it’s time for a revamp.”

Beyond its Night Operations, RamRide has expanded to meet other student needs, which includes addressing food insecurity. The Food Operations program, pitched by students Brandon Paez and Courtney Hagg in 2020 and later established by Off-Campus Life, partnered with the Rams Against Hunger food pantry to deliver food and other necessities to students who are unable to reach the pantry in person.

The original program included driving students from the LSC to the Food Bank for Larimer County but eventually evolved into delivering food boxes from the RAH Food Pantry on campus.

“Currently, food insecurity impacts over 30% of college students,” Food Operations Coordinator Katie Taylor said. “In the 2023-24 school year, we delivered over 235 boxes to students, which is approximately 10,000 pounds of food. … So far in the 2024-25 school year, we have delivered 139 boxes, which is approximately 4,170 pounds of food.”

Taylor, who assisted with both night operations and food operations, discussed the experience.

“Both roles have allowed me to always feel good,” Taylor said. “It’s also been eye opening to see firsthand how many students are facing food insecurity and how I can help them fill that need.”

Madrigal-Tapia felt similarly, saying her background and experience at CSU has led her to appreciate RamRide’s mission and embrace her role in the organization.

“As a political science major, public service is at the core of who I am and what I believe,” Madrigal-Tapia said. “Being involved in RamRide is a small piece of the puzzle in making sure that everyone around us is safe and how we can give back to the community.”

As RamRide safely steers CSU students through the weekends, the program invites the community to get involved.

“I encourage all students to download the RamRide app and use it on Friday and Saturday nights to get around town safely,” Mason said. “I also encourage all student organizations to come out and drive and navigate for RamRide.”

