Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Update: Engineering building closed due to battery fire

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. A...

Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music

Enchanting music has been heard in The Lory Student Center Plaza since the beginning of the fall 2023...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

With the development of the online shopping market, SEO has become a crucial factor in driving targeted traffic and increasing sales. Effective...

The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

A place to reflect: Meet Colorado’s new national park

Tyler Weatherwax, News Editor
March 5, 2024
Photo+courtesy+of+the+National+Park+Service
Collegian | NPS Photo
Photo courtesy of the National Park Service

National parks are often associated with beautiful mountains, landscapes and nature, but Colorado’s new national park tells an important piece of history right where it happened.

The former Granada Relocation Center was designated the Amache National Historic Site by President Joe Biden in 2022, and the historical site is now formally introduced into the national parks system as of Feb. 15. Colorado lawmakers have been pushing to see the historical site join the National Park System, and support also came from Rep. Ken Buck, who represents the area in which the park is located.

Ad

“Amache’s addition to the National Park System is a reminder that a complete account of the nation’s history must include our dark chapters of injustice,” National Park Service Director Charles Sams said in a statement from the U.S. Department of the Interior. “To heal and grow as a nation, we need to reflect on past mistakes, make amends and strive to form a more perfect union.”

“When people think about national park sites, they do include these, you know, wild or scenic open spaces, but they also include places that … represent some of the country’s most important history.” -Chris Mather, Amache National Historic Site manager

The Amache National Historic Site is located just outside the town of Granada, Colorado, and stands as a memory of the over 10,000 Japanese Americans who were detained at the Granada Relocation Center during World War II. The Amache site held over 7,000 people at most at a time. Amache was one of 10 relocation sites in the U.S. during that time. 

Following the attacks on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, which authorized the incarceration of Japanese Americans. Soon after, Congress passed Public Law 503, which punished those who violated the order with up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Before the NPS acquired the land, the town of Granada owned the Amache site. In order to become a national park, the land must be owned by the federal government. After undergoing a special resource study, the land was found to be significant enough to become a national park.

“When people think about national park sites, they do include these, you know, wild or scenic open spaces, but they also include places that … represent some of the country’s most important history,” said Chris Mather, a site manager for the Amache National Historic Site.

The stories of the people held at the camp will continue to be told and preserved at the new park and will inform future generations of the area’s history.

“There’s stories that, you know, we need to preserve, and I think that as an American, you know, we need to hear the most,” Mather said. “It’s confronting mistakes from our past but also honoring the stories of those who were … imprisoned here at this site.”

The connection between the town of Granada and the Amache site is one that wasn’t seen elsewhere during the detainment program.

“There’s an interaction between these two communities that occurred out here that didn’t occur at any other site in the country because of the close proximity to each other,” Mather said.

Ad

This week will see the introduction of new NPS information and signage at the site, and the process of hiring new park rangers to help the park has also begun. The historical site has received help from the local high school in the past, with students providing tours and information to visitors. Those students will continue to work alongside the park rangers, keeping the tradition going.

“Amache today is really a unique place,” Mather said. “It’s a place (to) reflect, recommit, and (it’s also) just a critical, important piece of American history. … Sites like this (are) an opportunity for people to learn about what happened here and kind of just get a greater understanding of the histories of the people that were here and the communities that surround them as well.”

Reach Tyler Weatherwax at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @twwax7272.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
CSU Climate Initiative aims for climate education across all disciplines
CSU Climate Initiative aims for climate education across all disciplines
Wildland Firefighter brings gear back to the truck while fighting the County Road 21 Wildfire
CSU experts discuss safety amid Colorado wildfire season
As he prepares to relocate to a new location due to the construction on the Clark building, History Department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the positive impact the project will have on students once complete. “This is gonna be a place that you’re gonna want to show off to new students because it’s a place where they’re going to want to come and learn, Gudmestad said in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30.
Profesores de CSU se enfrentan con la posibilidad de ser reubicados por la reconstrucción de Clark
The speaking podium of the ASCSU Senate Chamber.
This week in ASCSU: Ranked choice voting, disabled student transportation
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Update: Engineering building closed due to battery fire
Photo courtesy of the University of Northern Colorado
UNC’s new tuition program aims to relieve students’ financial burden
About the Contributor
Tyler Weatherwax, News Editor
Tyler Weatherwax is a second-year attending Colorado State University. He has lived in the state of Colorado for his entire life and grew up just outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. He is currently majoring in journalism and media communication and is a news editor for The Collegian and assistant news director for KCSU. Weatherwax hopes to share some of the world with people through his reporting and experiences. His goal as a journalist is to bring information to others in the hopes that it inspires and educates them in their lives. He also tries to push himself into the unknown to cause some discomfort in his life and reporting. Weatherwax has been a DJ for 90.5 FM KCSU as well as 88.3 FM KFFR. Some things Weatherwax enjoys doing are playing bass guitar, reading, collecting records, going outside and spending time with his friends and family. Weatherwax hopes to become a journalist after he graduates and to see more of the world.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *