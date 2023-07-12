Today's top stories
Psychedelic sciences conference draws experts, enthusiasts to Denver

Madison Thomspon, Guest Author
July 21, 2023
Robin+Carhart-Harris+stands+next+to+a+podium+during+his+presentation+called+How+do+psychedelics+work%3F+at+the+Psychedelic+Science+2023+conference+in+Denver%2C+June+22.
Robin Carhart-Harris stands next to a podium during his presentation called “How do psychedelics work?” at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, June 22.

In a world where mental health disorders continue to affect millions, a glimmer of hope is emerging from the realm of psychedelic science. The recent Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver served as a catalyst for experts, researchers and enthusiasts to converge and explore the transformative potential of psychedelics in mental health treatments, how to set up state policies for success and the current and future impact of decriminalized psychedelics on society, plant medicine, business and more. With its groundbreaking presentations, thought-provoking discussions and a palpable sense of optimism, the conference shed light on the remarkable progress made in this burgeoning field.

Over the week of June 19, the conference provided a platform for scientists, therapists, activists and policymakers to share their insights, research findings and experiences surrounding psychedelics. Attendees were treated to a diverse array of presentations, ranging from the neuroscience behind psychedelics to the real-world applications in therapeutic settings.

One of the highlights was a keynote address by Robin Carhart-Harris, a leading researcher in the field of psychedelic neuroscience. Carhart-Harris captivated the audience with his presentation on the neurobiology of psychedelic experiences and the potential mechanisms underlying their therapeutic effects. He emphasized the need for further research to unlock the full potential of these substances while ensuring their safe and responsible use.

The conference also featured panel discussions that delved into the legal, ethical and societal implications of psychedelics. At the Colorado regulatory initiatives panel, key stakeholders in state psychedelic laws engaged in thoughtful debates on topics such as decriminalization, accessibility and equitable distribution of psychedelic therapies.

“People shouldn’t be going to jail for trying to heal,” said Reverend Veronica Lightning Horse Perez, the co-chief proponent of the Natural Medicine Health Act of 2022. These discussions highlighted the importance of a comprehensive and inclusive approach to harnessing the benefits of psychedelics while addressing concerns and potential risks.Perez said her five-year goal for the community is to have legal healing centers and personal use supported across the board.

The conference showcased ongoing research studies that explore the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances. Presenters shared promising results from trials examining the use of psychedelics like psilocybin, MDMA and ketamine in the treatment of depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction and other mental health disorders. Attendees were inspired by the stories of patients whose lives were transformed through these novel treatments, offering a glimmer of hope to those who have exhausted conventional therapies.

The conference also addressed the need for diversity and inclusivity within the field. Recognizing the historical context of psychedelic use and the inequities that have persisted, organizers emphasized the importance of ensuring that access to psychedelic therapies is not limited to privileged communities. They underscored the need for representation and the inclusion of diverse voices to guide the future of this field and ensure that marginalized populations benefit from these transformative therapies.

As the conference drew to a close, the prevailing sentiment among attendees was one of hope and excitement for the future of mental health treatment. While acknowledging the challenges ahead, the collective commitment to rigorous research, responsible use and accessible therapies resonated throughout the event. As the scientific community continues to unravel the mysteries of psychedelics, it is becoming increasingly clear that these substances hold immense promise in revolutionizing mental health care.

Denver’s Psychedelic Science 2023 served as a rallying cry for professionals and enthusiasts alike, igniting a collective effort to propel this field forward. With its dedication to scientific rigor, ethical practices and inclusive approaches, the conference exemplified the transformative power of collaboration and exploration. As the psychedelic renaissance gains momentum, it is events like this that will shape the trajectory of mental health treatments and offer new avenues of healing for generations to come.

Reach Madison Thompson at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
