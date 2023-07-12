Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Your guide to the Fort Collins 4th of July
Your guide to the Fort Collins 4th of July

Fort Collins always delivers when it comes to town events, so if your Fourth of July barbecue got canceled...

Fireworks are launched over Sheldon Lake during the Fort Collins Independence Day Celebration July 4. While some planned festivities were canceled due to rain, the fireworks proceeded as initially scheduled.
Gallery: Fort Collins Independence Day Celebration

Fort Collins hosts its Independence Day Celebration in City Park July 4. The celebration began with a...

Horoscopes July 10-16
Horoscopes July 10-16

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Dear stars, Mars will be in Virgo...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
A modern healthcare company making everyday health easier & more accessible
July 12, 2023

The weather in Colorado is slowly getting colder and that means more time outdoors (hello, snow sports) and indoors (hot chocolate and weighted...

Checklist when you move to Denmark to study
June 2, 2023
What's Involved In A Biomanufacturing Career?
May 31, 2023
Biosciences: What Does Working In The Industry Look Like?
May 31, 2023

‘It’s been a long time coming’: Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to Denver

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
July 14, 2023
Taylor+Swifts+Eras+Tour+stage+moments+before+the+show+started+in+Las+Vegas%2C+Nevada+March+25%2C+2023.+Courtesy+of+Natalia+Sperry%2C+who+attended+the+show+with+her+mother.+
Collegian | Courtesy
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stage moments before the show started in Las Vegas, Nevada March 25, 2023. Courtesy of Natalia Sperry, who attended the show with her mother.

International superstar Taylor Swift is set to visit Empower Field at Mile High in Denver July 14 and 15. This is Swift’s first tour in five years — since the 2018 smash-hit Reputation Stadium Tour, which saw Denver that May. Swift has made stops in Denver for all of her tours: for “Fearless” in 2010, “Speak Now” in 2011, “Red” in 2013, “1989” in 2015 and “Reputation” in 2018.

Swift’s tours didn’t reach Mile High until 2018, previously being played at Ball Arena for one night only. However, she has always drawn a crowd with her rousing performances in Denver, and when the Eras Tour was announced in November 2022, demand was high nationwide. Originally scheduled for only July 15, the July 14 show was added to meet abundant presale requests.

Ad

Demand for Swift’s tour was so great it caused an international slew of headlines and heartbreaks. The process on nationwide events ticketing platform Ticketmaster required interested concertgoers to register as a Verified Fan, a process they claimed would help safeguard against scalpers and bots trying to get tickets. If Swifties were selected as a Verified Fan, they received an email with a presale code to permit them to access tickets the next day during the Nov. 15 sale.

What sounded like a straightforward plan quickly turned into a nightmare when reports started flooding social media from the staggered presale across the country of website crashes, hours-long cues and waiting rooms and Ticketmaster even needing to pause the sales to meet demand. When the presale time came for the Denver shows, things were not any easier.

“It was actual hell,” said Max Allsop, a Colorado State University student attending both nights of the Eras Tour’s stint in Denver.

“Everything happened so fast,” Allsop said, recalling Ticketmaster queues of more than 2,000 other people, even with being selected for presale. “I had class at Clark and literally walked out with my computer open in my hands. I finally got in after the class, and when I tried to select tickets, the tickets kept disappearing and reappearing and saying they were sold out when they weren’t.”

Allsop has been a fan of Swift for five years and held tickets to Swift’s Lover Fest, her 2020 planned concert that got canceled due to COVID-19. Ticket holders for Lover Fest were supposed to receive priority to get Eras tickets, but for many, including Allsop, that was not the case.

Capitol One cardholders were given the opportunity to get presale codes for a separate sale Nov. 16, which is how Allsop ended up getting tickets through a friend’s mother for Denver night one. Allsop’s friends managed to get nosebleeds for the April 22 Houston show, and in a second-chance ticket sale for verified fans who weren’t able to get tickets during the initial ticket drop, Allsop managed to get tickets to night two in Denver as well.

“For my experience, it was lots of luck and good timing, but I know that wasn’t the case for everyone, and it breaks my heart that my fellow Swiftie friends weren’t able to get tickets for their shows,” Allsop said.

CSU student Ashley Jones-Sykes also managed to get tickets through the Capitol One presale after the general presale did not yield tickets for her.

“My lovely mother surprised me with tickets for Christmas after I was unable to get them on release day,” Jones-Sykes said. “She waited in the presale Capitol One line for hours while she was at work.”

Some fans were wait-listed for presale codes, including CSU graduate student Natalia Sperry, who had participated in the Verified Fan program for the “Reputation” tour in 2018 but wasn’t even given access to tickets for the Eras Tour.

Ad

“Luckily, my partner ended up being able to get tickets for Denver, and my mom surprised me with tickets to Las Vegas,” Sperry said. “If it wasn’t for their help, I wouldn’t have been able to go at all. I want to acknowledge the massive privilege of being able to go at all — let alone twice. I still can’t believe this is happening. It’s a dream come true.”

Sperry had never been to Las Vegas before the Eras Tour. Her mother had registered for presale in Las Vegas as a backup given geographical proximity, and through the luck of the draw, was selected for the Las Vegas presale.

“I had never been to Las Vegas, so it was really special to have the opportunity to explore a new city with my mom,” Sperry said. “Plus tourists and locals were coming from all over dressed up in Taylor Swift-themed costumes, and just about everywhere you went up and down the Vegas Strip, they were playing her entire catalogue. It was kind of a Swiftie’s paradise!”

Allsop had also never been to Houston before attending the Eras Tour with online friends.

“I live in Denver, so that’s a default for me,” Allsop said. “But for Houston, I had never been before. But I wanted to go with my online friends since we rarely see each other. It was worth it, though. Even though they were nosebleeds, it was still such an amazing view, and that technically the first time I had ever seen Taylor Swift live, so that was a religious experience in and of itself.”

Denver and surrounding areas prepare for the wave of Swiftie mania to hit this weekend — a weekend expected to gross upwards of $200 million for the local economy through sold-out hotels, packed restaurants and expected clogged roadways. Ask any fan, and most wouldn’t bat any eyelash at the thought of doing things non-fans might consider absurd.

Traveling to other states to see her is part of that dedication, but so is lining up at 6 a.m. for show-exclusive merchandise on July 13. Some fans do not have tickets at all and are still planning to go to the shows to either see if dynamic pricing works in their favor and they can afford to get seats — or to simply experience this phenomenon from outside the stadium.

Following the initial ticket sale, prices for seats nearing the thousands even for obstructed view seats, leading to some fans attempting to score tickets through last minute price drops or to listen outside. Fans without tickets should be advised, however, that Empower Field strongly discourages gathering outside without tickets.

“Taylor Swift has a knack for capturing intense emotions and distilling them in her songs,” Sperry said. “I admire her craft as a song writer and storyteller, but I also really appreciate the relationship she’s cultivated with fans. As a longtime fan, you can basically chart your own life and all its changes through each of her musical “eras,” too. For fans who have been with her all along, the Eras Tour is more than a trip down memory lane — it’s a celebration of everything we’ve been through over the past decade.”

Each fan in attendance will undoubtedly have some bonding story over the Ticketmaster debacle, will find a friend based on sharing fun facts over their favorite album or will simply meet an army of likeminded Swifties when they trade friendship bracelets before the show.

“I’ve heard people are making upwards of 300 bracelets, but I’m only making seven,” said Jones-Sykes, who said that while her favorite album is “Folklore,” she is wearing an outfit inspired by “Lover” to night two in Denver.

What started as a nod to the “You’re On Your Own, Kid” lyric “So make the friendship bracelets/ Take the moment and taste it/ You’ve got no reason to be afraid” has merged into an event within the event and exploded on social social media. Swifties have spent months stocking up on simple pony beads, letter beads, charms and cord to make Swift-inspired friendship bracelets to trade with fans at and before the show. Some are walking away from the shows with an entire bag full of bracelets and a stadium full of new friends.

“Taylor has been like a friend to me for years,” said Allsop, who revealed his favorite album from Swift is “1989,” followed by “Reputation.” “She’s even given me my own friends, who I still talk to daily to this day. She’s created a community on TikTok and Instagram where I connect with new Swifties every day. … The Eras Tour is amazing celebration of Taylor’s career, and I think it’s one of her best tours she’s ever done. It brings so many people together, and she’s so talented and so amazing at what she does that you can’t help but want to watch it repeatedly.”

For Sperry, who has been a fan of Swift’s music her entire life and said that her favorite album is the recently re-recorded “Speak Now,” she can track almost every big moment in her life to a musical era of Swift’s.

“Taylor hasn’t been on tour in five years — to put it in perspective, the last time she was in Denver, I had just finished my freshman year at CSU,” Sperry said. “Now, I’m going to Eras just a few weeks before starting my masters at CSU. Going to Eras is really cathartic for that reason: So much has happened since then. It’s a chance to get together and celebrate all we’ve been though and the music we’ve shared along the way.”

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Horoscopes July 10-16
Horoscopes July 10-16
Speak Now (Taylors Version) is a reflective, sparkling album filled with nostalgia
'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' is a reflective, sparkling album filled with nostalgia
Diggs Brown, a member of the Colorado Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado, proceeds down Mountain Avenue during the annual Independence Day Parade in Fort Collins Colorado on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Independence Day is my favorite holiday of the year,” Brown said. “We honor the service and sacrifice of all those who came before us and made the nation the way it is.”
How to support veterans through fireworks on the 4th of July
Fireworks are launched over Sheldon Lake during the Fort Collins Independence Day Celebration July 4. While some planned festivities were canceled due to rain, the fireworks proceeded as initially scheduled.
Gallery: Fort Collins Independence Day Celebration
Your guide to the Fort Collins 4th of July
Your guide to the Fort Collins 4th of July
Megan Demski, Colorado State University womens soccer team defender, at a home game.
Megan Demski: Pride on the pitch
More in News
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Supreme Court overturns affirmative action, CSU does not anticipate admissions changes
College of Liberal Arts student dies
College of Liberal Arts student dies
Collegian file photo
Resigned FCPS officer sued for false DUI charges
Sci on the Fly Courtesy photo
CSU mobile science lab conducts research in Navajo Nation
A member of the Graduate Workers Organizing Cooperative gives a speech during the groups May 4, 2023 protest on The Plaza. Speakers railed against Colorado States administration, saying they were cutting student, staff and faculty wages to fund projects like Canvas Stadium and CSU Spur.
University faculty and staff protest on plaza for better pay
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Ratification of 53rd senate
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel, News Editor
Allie Seibel is one of the news editors for The Collegian this year and is excited to start out her first year with the paper in such an exciting role. Seibel is a freshman journalism and media communication major with an intended double minor in business administration and French and is a member of the Honors Program. She is from Colorado Springs, Colorado. As news editor, it’s Seibel’s job to ensure the news content being published by The Collegian is accurate, timely and of interest to readers across CSU and Fort Collins. Being a new student to both CSU and The Collegian, Seibel is looking forward to exploring and learning about campus through The Collegian and furthering her passion for journalism alongside the incredibly talented staff she looks up to immensely. When she’s not writing and reporting, you can find her reading and enjoying novels of all varieties (especially classics), hiking and exploring Fort Collins, planning where in the world she would like to travel to next and pretending she understands more of the French language than she actually does. Seibel has a huge passion and enthusiasm for all kinds of writing and reporting and cannot wait to see what powerful, challenging and important stories The Collegian reports on this year. She is so excited to be part of telling CSU history in the making through The Collegian.
Courtesy
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *