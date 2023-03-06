CSU+named+one+of+top+producers+of+Fulbright+Scholars

Colorado State University was recently named one of the top producers of Fulbright Scholars in the United States, the second year in a row the school was recognized for the distinction.

CSU was given the title by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The Fulbright Scholar Program is “the United States government’s flagship program of international educational and cultural exchange,” offering university faculty and staff opportunities to research and teach abroad, according to the Fulbright Scholar Program’s official website.

“It’s about our faculty being committed to studying abroad and to putting themselves out there to seek Fulbright awards. And then, of course, to their caliber, to how good they are and how interesting their research projects are.” –Ann Claycomb, CSU director of faculty recognition

“This is a pretty monumental achievement,” said Kevin Nohe, assistant director of strategic and academic initiatives for CSU’s Office of International Programs. “I’ve always liked stories of underdogs, and I think this speaks to that.”

As one of the liaisons for the Fulbright Scholar Program at CSU, Nohe noted the level of prestige such a title garners for the school, being among “big names like Penn State (University) and Harvard (University) and Ohio State University.”

Having been with CSU since 2017, Nohe noted the university’s continued engagement with the international space, calling CSU a globally focused community.

“It shows not only the excellence of our research and our faculty but also the strong engagement of CSU with the rest of the world,” Nohe said.

Nohe also shared his perspective on what he viewed were the qualities that made a faculty member a Fulbright Scholar recipient, commenting on the impact a faculty member’s teaching or research will have on the global community, acting as a collaborative effort between faculty from other countries.

“It is an internationally focused award. … (Faculty) applying for the award … can really show the impact on individuals’ lives in the communities where they’re working,” Nohe said. “I think that’s paramount.”

Ann Claycomb, director of faculty recognition at CSU, commented on the international significance of Fulbright Scholar recipients, who take up roles as ambassadors in teaching and researching numerous fields across the globe.

“It’s about our faculty being committed to studying abroad and to putting themselves out there to seek Fulbright awards,” Claycomb said. “And then, of course, to their caliber, to how good they are and how interesting their research projects are.”

As the liaison for the Fulbright Scholar award for CSU’s College of Liberal Arts, Claycomb shared her unique stance on the qualities of a Fulbright Scholar with respect to those nominated in CLA.

Those nominated in the College of Liberal Arts exhibit talent in disciplines that are “incredibly critical to our world,” highlighting those who take up roles in the research and teachings of the humanities, Claycomb said.

“Artists have always been ambassadors, … whether through music, dance, visual art, theater or fiction,” Claycomb said. “That has always been a way for people across cultures to get excited about coming together.”

The Fulbright Scholar award highlights the skills and impact of faculty from numerous fields of education, allowing recipients to share knowledge with host countries around the world.

Lumina Albert, associate professor of management at the CSU College of Business, traveled to Chennai, India, to participate in research and study at Anna University after receiving the Fulbright Teaching and Research Senior Scholar Award.

Albert spent her time in India observing and studying the impact of businesses on the community and the environment. She noted several of her days were occupied by engaging with business students and leaders in India as well as discussing topics of ethics and human rights in business.

Additionally, being born and raised in India, Albert commented on the semester spent in her home country, acting as one of the factors in her choice of Chennai.

“I am originally from India, and this opportunity gave me the chance to go back and spend time with the community that nurtured me during my childhood and youth days,” Albert said.

CSU Professor of Occupational Therapy Patricia Davies, another Fulbright Scholar, traveled to Denmark to do research at Aalborg University, the host institution for Davies in the country. She reflected on her experience of being able to reside in Denmark for a year during her sabbatical.

“I thought living abroad for a period of time would be a lot of fun,” Davies said. “I really enjoy traveling and learning about new cultures, and it seemed like a great opportunity.”

Alongside her work at Aalborg University, Davies noted the collaboration she experienced with her colleagues in Denmark, remarking on the informational and cultural exchange.

“It really is about being an ambassador for the U.S.,” Davies said. “I learned some about even my field of occupational therapy and neuroscience and the similarities and differences.”