Live updates: Colorado midterm election results

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new tallies come in. This is not a comprehensive list of candidates across Colorado, but instead includes all candidates and issues listed in The Collegian’s midterm voter guide. Voting results come from the Colorado Secretary of State.

Last updated: 9:29 a.m., 11/9

Total Ballots Cast: 1,905,950

National Election, Colorado Returns

United States Senate:

Michael Bennet, Democrat: 54.87%, 1,030,331 votes

Joe O’Dea, Republican: 42.55%, 798,921 votes

T.J. Cole, Unity: 0.60%, 11,245 votes

Brian Peotter, Libertarian: 1.53%, 28,719 votes

Frank Atwood, Approval Voting: 0.45%, 8,444 votes

Bennet is the projected winner.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2:

Joe Neguse, Democrat: 69.75%, 173,622 votes

Marshall Dawson, Republican: 28.46%, 70,848 votes

Gary L. Nation, American Constitution: 0.55%, 1,362 votes

Tim Wolf, Unity: 0.49%, 1,220 votes

Steve Yurash, Center: 0.76%, 1,881 votes

Neguse is the projected winner.

Governor/Lieutenant Governor:

Heidi Ganahl / Danny Moore, Republican: 40.33%, 759,989 votes

Jared Polis / Dianne Primavera, Democrat: 57.58%, 1,085,082 votes

Paul Noel Fiorino / Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni, Unity: 0.23%, 4,337 votes

Danielle Neuschwanger / Darryl Gibbs, American Constitution: 0.82%, 15,450 votes

Kevin Ruskusky / Michele Poague, Libertarian: 1.04%, 19,576 votes

Polis / Primavera are the projected winners.

Local State Race, Larimer County Returns:

State Representative, District 52:

Cathy Kipp, Democrat: 19,586 votes

Deborah “Dee Dee” Vicino, Republican: 10,292 votes

Kipp is the projected winner.

Secretary of State:

Pam Anderson, Republican: 43.37%, 810,362 votes

Jena Griswold, Democrat: 54.12%, 1,011,329 votes

Gary Swing, Unity: 0.41%, 7,651 votes

Jan Kok, Approval Voting: 0.16%, 3,042 votes

Amanda Campbell, American Constitution: 0.64%, 11,903 votes

Bennett Rutledge, Libertarian: 1.30%, 24,261 votes

Griswold is the projected winner.

State Treasurer:

Dave Young, Democrat: 52.84%, 973,136 votes

Lang Sias, Republican: 44.13%, 812,686 votes

Anthony J. Delgado, Libertarian: 3.03%, 55,741 votes

Young is the projected winner.

Attorney General:

John Kellner, Republican: 44.31%, 822,173 votes

Phil Weiser, Democrat: 53.69%, 996,172 votes

William F. Robinson III, Libertarian: 2.01%, 37,238 votes

Weiser is the projected winner.

Larimer County Assessor:

David Eisenbraun, Republican: 52,529 votes

Bob Overbeck, Democrat: 66,102 votes

Larimer County Surveyor:

Tom Donnelly, Republican: 74,773 votes

Larimer County Sheriff:

John Feyen, Republican: 74,806 votes

Larimer County Coroner:

Stephen Hanks, Democrat: 61,860 votes

Matt Canaga, Republican: 54,165 votes

Larimer County Commissioner, District 1:

Justin Smith, Republican: 53,681 votes

John Kefalas, Democrat: 67,219 votes

Larimer County Clerk and Recorder:

Angela Myers, Republican: 69,068 votes

Toni Baker, Democrat: 51,033 votes

Larimer County Treasurer:

Irene Josey, Republican: 73,997 votes

Note: These commissioner results come from the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder.

Ballot Issues:

Amendment D (needs 55% to pass) – Designation of Twenty-Third Judicial District Judges:

Yes/For: 67.51%, 1,145,233 votes – Amendment is projected to pass.

No/Against: 32.49%, 551,081 votes

Amendment E (needs 55% to pass) – Extension of Property Tax Exemption:

Yes/For: 87.95%, 1,593,069 votes – Amendment is projected to pass.

No/Against: 12.05%, 218,219 votes

Amendment F (needs 55% to pass) – Charitable Gaming License Requirements:

Yes/For: 39.06%, 677,276 votes

No/Against: 60.94%, 1,056,863 votes

Proposition FF – State Tax Increase for Public School Meals

Yes/For: 55.11%, 1,011,114 votes

No/Against: 44.89%, 823,714 votes

Proposition GG – Additional Information for Income Tax Ballot Initiatives:

Yes/For: 70.84%, 1,263,902 votes – Proposition is projected to pass.

No/Against: 29.16%, 520,145 votes

Proposition 121 – Income Tax Rate Reduction:

Yes/For: 65.53%, 1,194,817 votes – Amendment is projected to pass.

No/Against: 34.47%, 628,610 votes

Proposition 122 – Increased Legal Regulated Access to Natural Medicine:

Yes/For: 51.03%, 927,292 votes

No/Against: 48.97%, 890,014 votes

Proposition 123 – Statewide Funding for Additional Affordable Housing:

Yes/For: 50.66%, 920,490 votes

No/Against: 49.34%, 896,525 votes

Proposition 124 – Increase in Number of Liquor Licenses in Which a Person May Hold:

Yes/For: 37.58%, 680,241 votes

No/Against: 62.42%, 1,130,008 votes – Proposition is projected to fail.

Proposition 125 – Expansion of Retail Sale of Alcohol Beverages:

Yes/For: 49.83%, 910,994 votes

No/Against: 50.17%, 917,390 votes

Proposition 126 – Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages:

Yes/For: 47.30%, 862,358 votes

No/Against: 52.70%, 960,779 votes

Ballot Question 2A – Increasing City Council Compensation

Yes/For: 28,143 votes

No/Against: 17,454 votes

Ballot Question 2B – Moving the Election Month

Yes/For: 34,390 votes

No/Against: 10,575 votes

Ballot Question 2C – Implementing Rank-Choice Voting

Yes/For: 26,072 votes

No/Against: 19,590 votes

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.