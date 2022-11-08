Live updates: Colorado midterm election results
November 8, 2022
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new tallies come in. This is not a comprehensive list of candidates across Colorado, but instead includes all candidates and issues listed in The Collegian’s midterm voter guide. Voting results come from the Colorado Secretary of State.
Last updated: 9:29 a.m., 11/9
Total Ballots Cast: 1,905,950
National Election, Colorado Returns
United States Senate:
Michael Bennet, Democrat: 54.87%, 1,030,331 votes
Joe O’Dea, Republican: 42.55%, 798,921 votes
T.J. Cole, Unity: 0.60%, 11,245 votes
Brian Peotter, Libertarian: 1.53%, 28,719 votes
Frank Atwood, Approval Voting: 0.45%, 8,444 votes
Bennet is the projected winner.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 2:
Joe Neguse, Democrat: 69.75%, 173,622 votes
Marshall Dawson, Republican: 28.46%, 70,848 votes
Gary L. Nation, American Constitution: 0.55%, 1,362 votes
Tim Wolf, Unity: 0.49%, 1,220 votes
Steve Yurash, Center: 0.76%, 1,881 votes
Neguse is the projected winner.
Governor/Lieutenant Governor:
Heidi Ganahl / Danny Moore, Republican: 40.33%, 759,989 votes
Jared Polis / Dianne Primavera, Democrat: 57.58%, 1,085,082 votes
Paul Noel Fiorino / Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni, Unity: 0.23%, 4,337 votes
Danielle Neuschwanger / Darryl Gibbs, American Constitution: 0.82%, 15,450 votes
Kevin Ruskusky / Michele Poague, Libertarian: 1.04%, 19,576 votes
Polis / Primavera are the projected winners.
Local State Race, Larimer County Returns:
State Representative, District 52:
Cathy Kipp, Democrat: 19,586 votes
Deborah “Dee Dee” Vicino, Republican: 10,292 votes
Kipp is the projected winner.
Secretary of State:
Pam Anderson, Republican: 43.37%, 810,362 votes
Jena Griswold, Democrat: 54.12%, 1,011,329 votes
Gary Swing, Unity: 0.41%, 7,651 votes
Jan Kok, Approval Voting: 0.16%, 3,042 votes
Amanda Campbell, American Constitution: 0.64%, 11,903 votes
Bennett Rutledge, Libertarian: 1.30%, 24,261 votes
Griswold is the projected winner.
State Treasurer:
Dave Young, Democrat: 52.84%, 973,136 votes
Lang Sias, Republican: 44.13%, 812,686 votes
Anthony J. Delgado, Libertarian: 3.03%, 55,741 votes
Young is the projected winner.
Attorney General:
John Kellner, Republican: 44.31%, 822,173 votes
Phil Weiser, Democrat: 53.69%, 996,172 votes
William F. Robinson III, Libertarian: 2.01%, 37,238 votes
Weiser is the projected winner.
Larimer County Assessor:
David Eisenbraun, Republican: 52,529 votes
Bob Overbeck, Democrat: 66,102 votes
Larimer County Surveyor:
Tom Donnelly, Republican: 74,773 votes
Larimer County Sheriff:
John Feyen, Republican: 74,806 votes
Larimer County Coroner:
Stephen Hanks, Democrat: 61,860 votes
Matt Canaga, Republican: 54,165 votes
Larimer County Commissioner, District 1:
Justin Smith, Republican: 53,681 votes
John Kefalas, Democrat: 67,219 votes
Larimer County Clerk and Recorder:
Angela Myers, Republican: 69,068 votes
Toni Baker, Democrat: 51,033 votes
Larimer County Treasurer:
Irene Josey, Republican: 73,997 votes
Note: These commissioner results come from the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder.
Ballot Issues:
Amendment D (needs 55% to pass) – Designation of Twenty-Third Judicial District Judges:
Yes/For: 67.51%, 1,145,233 votes – Amendment is projected to pass.
No/Against: 32.49%, 551,081 votes
Amendment E (needs 55% to pass) – Extension of Property Tax Exemption:
Yes/For: 87.95%, 1,593,069 votes – Amendment is projected to pass.
No/Against: 12.05%, 218,219 votes
Amendment F (needs 55% to pass) – Charitable Gaming License Requirements:
Yes/For: 39.06%, 677,276 votes
No/Against: 60.94%, 1,056,863 votes
Proposition FF – State Tax Increase for Public School Meals
Yes/For: 55.11%, 1,011,114 votes
No/Against: 44.89%, 823,714 votes
Proposition GG – Additional Information for Income Tax Ballot Initiatives:
Yes/For: 70.84%, 1,263,902 votes – Proposition is projected to pass.
No/Against: 29.16%, 520,145 votes
Proposition 121 – Income Tax Rate Reduction:
Yes/For: 65.53%, 1,194,817 votes – Amendment is projected to pass.
No/Against: 34.47%, 628,610 votes
Proposition 122 – Increased Legal Regulated Access to Natural Medicine:
Yes/For: 51.03%, 927,292 votes
No/Against: 48.97%, 890,014 votes
Proposition 123 – Statewide Funding for Additional Affordable Housing:
Yes/For: 50.66%, 920,490 votes
No/Against: 49.34%, 896,525 votes
Proposition 124 – Increase in Number of Liquor Licenses in Which a Person May Hold:
Yes/For: 37.58%, 680,241 votes
No/Against: 62.42%, 1,130,008 votes – Proposition is projected to fail.
Proposition 125 – Expansion of Retail Sale of Alcohol Beverages:
Yes/For: 49.83%, 910,994 votes
No/Against: 50.17%, 917,390 votes
Proposition 126 – Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages:
Yes/For: 47.30%, 862,358 votes
No/Against: 52.70%, 960,779 votes
Ballot Question 2A – Increasing City Council Compensation
Yes/For: 28,143 votes
No/Against: 17,454 votes
Ballot Question 2B – Moving the Election Month
Yes/For: 34,390 votes
No/Against: 10,575 votes
Ballot Question 2C – Implementing Rank-Choice Voting
Yes/For: 26,072 votes
No/Against: 19,590 votes
