CSU student dies in Durward Hall Sunday morning

Durward Hall, housing 400 students, located on the northwest corner of campus Oct. 3. Early on Oct. 2, the Colorado State University Police Department and paramedics responded to a medical emergency for a student who did not survive.

A Colorado State University student died in Durward Hall in the early morning of Oct. 2. The student’s identity has not yet been released to the public.

According to a statement from the university, the CSU Police Department and paramedics responded to a student having a medical issue.

“Upon arrival, paramedics performed life-saving procedures on the student, who was unresponsive and not breathing,” the statement said. “The student, unfortunately, did not survive.”

Housing & Dining Services sent a message to Durward Hall residents at 5:31 a.m. Sunday, adding that “there are no ongoing safety concerns related to this incident and your community.”

The HDS message said students should reach out to “hall staff, friends or family for support” if needed. Students can also reach crisis counseling services through the CSU Health Network at 970-491-6053 and can receive support from Student Case Management at 970-491-8051.

“The university community is deeply saddened by this loss, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends,” the university said.

