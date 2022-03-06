Alpha Epsilon Pi walks to remember, close Holocaust Awareness Week

Colorado State University fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi walks in remembrance of the Holocaust Mar 4. “The mission of Alpha Epsilon Pi is to provide education, resources and training to the future leaders of the world’s Jewish communities,” according to their Fraternity and Sorority Life webpage.

CSU’s 24th annual Holocaust Awareness Week concluded with a memorial service and Walk to Remember March 4.

“We’re concluding it by doing this Walk to Remember, which is a silent walk to remember the Holocaust and to walk in unity with our community,” said Justin Deutsch, a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi. “And that concludes our remembrance week, although we try to remember every day.”

This event comes after a week of events, including a Field of Flags ceremony, Litany of Martyrs, a lecture, movie night and evening with Holocaust survivor Oscar (Osi) Sladek to commemorate the Holocaust.

The event was put on by the fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi, the only Jewish fraternity on campus. According to their section on CSU’s fraternity and sorority website, their mission is “to provide education, resources and training to the future leaders of the world’s Jewish communities.” They demonstrate this mission “through acts of brotherhood, Tzedakah (charity), social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel.”

Alpha Epsilon Pi members Deutsch, Matthew Davis, Shelton Furman and Jacob Ginsberg-Margo carried flags on a walk around campus. The walk began at the Lory Student Center Plaza at the Field of Flags, which represents the different groups murdered during the Holocaust.

Participants walked to CSU’s Chemistry Building and then to The Oval. At The Oval, they paused for a photo, then made their way back to the Field of Flags at the LSC Plaza. Throughout the walk, they played music, and when they returned to the Field of Flags, they stood for a moment and let the music finish. After the walk, Alpha Epsilon Pi members picked up the flags from the Field of Flags to conclude Holocaust Awareness Week.

Deutsch spoke about the memorial service and Walk to Remember and what it meant to him.

“As a Jewish community, it means the world to keep passing these stories on and not let the story of the Holocaust fizzle away,” Deutsch said. “We want to remember it so nothing like it happens again.”

Deutsch also spoke about the importance of remembrance in today’s political climate.

“Especially in the global political climate that we’re experiencing today, I think it’s super important that we remember these things and educate our future generations and not forget what happened,” Deutsch said.

