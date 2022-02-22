Voluntary antigen testing to replace saliva screening at CSU

CTV News: Kenneth Frederick

On Feb. 21, Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell sent a message to students, faculty and staff saying that all saliva testing locations across CSU campuses will be closed and replaced with consolidated locations for voluntary antigen testing.

According to a follow-up message from the Pandemic Preparedness Team, the change was made because “positive COVID cases associated with students, faculty and staff have sharply declined over the last several weeks.”

The new antigen tests will be available at the some of the previous COVID-19 saliva screening pods, with the tests processed on-site and results expected within 24 hours.

According to the Pandemic Preparedness Team, “quicker turn-around of antigen results will allow the CSU Public Health office to expedite public health guidance and isolation orders,” and all results will be reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The antigen tests will be available to all students, staff and faculty. While those who were previously required to complete weekly saliva screenings are no longer required to do so, they are encouraged to seek regular antigen testing at CSU or elsewhere. Those who are not vaccinated or boosted are still required to submit an exemption, and masks are still required on all CSU campuses and facilities.

Appointments for antigen testing can be made via the online scheduler. Any positive cases are still required to be reported via the COVID-19 reporter. More information on CSU’s COVID-19 cases can be found via the COVID-19 Dashboard.

