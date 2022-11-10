What to expect: This year’s Shabbat 200 preview

The Colorado State University Lory Student Center will host the annual Shabbat 200 Dinner in the Grand Ballroom at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

Shabbat is celebrated on Saturday, the seventh day of the week. This day is observed by singing songs, studying the Torah and sharing meals with friends and family. Shabbat begins at sunset Friday and lasts until after dark Saturday. In the Torah — the Five Books of Moses — this is the day of rest for the Jewish people.

The annual event is celebrating its 15th year of hosting hundreds of students, faculty and staff, alongside this year’s guests of honor: Rick Miranda, the interim president of CSU, and Kauline Cipriani, the vice president for inclusive excellence.

The event will focus on educating allies and creating relationships throughout different cultures. To ensure those who don’t celebrate Shabbat are comfortable, the event organizers have created booklets for people to follow along with the hymns and learn more about the importance of the day.

“It’s really fun to bring together our really small Jewish minority on campus as well as our non-Jewish students, faculty and staff. It’s really fun to create a strong community and build these relationships and connections.” –Chaia Geltser, Chabad Jewish Student Organization president

CSU reported 26 incidents of religious bias during the 2021-22 school year, according to their hate and bias incidents report. “The State of Antisemitism in America 2021” showed one in four Jewish Americans has experienced some form of antisemitism that year.

Chaia Geltser, president of CSU’s Chabad Jewish Student Organization, spoke about the importance of educating others during this time in history.

“Being able to create these connections among Jewish students — but also having our allies and our friends coming to support, learn and be a helping hand — is super meaningful and super impactful,” Geltser said.

“It really facilitates a strong connection with all people on campus,” Geltser said. “It’s just really fun to see new faces and people bonding over the familial background, upbringing or religion and just really interest of culture.”

In accordance with Jewish tradition, the LSC kitchen was made kosher, and food was prepared under the supervision of Gorelik Nov. 9.

Traditional Jewish cuisine will be served at the dinner. Some foods to expect are challah, fresh greens, chicken, rice and a dessert. There will also be hymns sung throughout the event focusing on peace, family and community, notably including “Shalom Aleichem,” which translates to “peace be upon you.”

To create an inclusive space for the 200 expected patrons to come together and celebrate, the dinner is sponsored by Associated Students of CSU, the Residence Hall Association, the Lory Student Center and the Coca-Cola Campus of Character Beverage Grant Program to ensure it will be free for students, staff, faculty and alumni of CSU, the University of Northern Colorado and Front Range Community College.

Inclusivity and education are the focus at the largest Shabbat dinner in Northern Colorado. Attendees should RSVP for the event.

