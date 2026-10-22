Museum of Discovery hosts local mental health groups in teen resource fair

Editor’s Note: This article contains mentions of suicidal ideation in teens and young adults. The Collegian’s editorial board wishes to inform readers that help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health matters. Larimer County has a list of available resources on its Crisis Mental Health Services website, and anyone experiencing a mental health crisis in the United States can call or text 988, a suicide and crisis lifeline.

Following National Suicide Prevention Month in September, the Fort Collins Museum of Discover and ASP hosted the annual Teen Self-Care Fair on Oct. 18.

The fair hosted organizations and companies from the community, that taught parents and teens about the mental health resources available to them. In addition to the booths and activity tents across the lawn and in the museum, there were a number of workshops throughout the day to provide attendees with mechanisms to take care of their mental health, including sword fighting and aerial silks.

“We have a new program at the family center that is called peer-to-peer,” said Isis Flores, who was in attendance with The Family Center/La Familia. “We offer, like, a mental health support.”

The Family Center/La Familia mental health program is in its pilot stages, but Flores said its aim is to bring people together and break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

Some of the therapy centers in attendance offer group and family sessions, such as Imagine by Northpoint and Equilibrium Counseling Services.

“So we have a day program where kiddos are with us from two to five weeks,” Kristy Brewbaker said about Imagine by Northpoint. “We still focus a lot on their education, as well as, you know, their well-being and their mental health.”

Other resources ranged from stress relieving activities, photo booths and opportunities to get moving. A large component of mental health is physical activity, which, according to the CDC, has been shown to improve cognition and problem solving and help with emotional balance.

Local yoga studio Live Beyond Limit provided a zen tent, where attendees could meditate, enjoy peaceful sounds or take a moment to sit and relax. They also provided aerial silks that people could try out. Across from the zen tent was the movement tent, where teens, children and parents could learn about sword fighting and practice from Daniel Eastman, founder of Sacred Warrior Living.

Eastman said his organization teaches young boys about chivalry and its benefits and that he helps them understand traditional masculine ideals in ways that are not toxic but instead promote positive relationships with themselves and those around them.

“As long as (Sacred Warrior Living is) presented in a way that is not, like, (perpetuating) toxic masculinity,” Eastman said. “Where strength is not a power over or control over somebody, but where strength is an internal aspect.”

Through this process Eastman said he helps break down negative preconceptions about what it means to be a man and to be strong. He said sword fighting promotes an ability to discuss mental health and other topics that are typically avoided.

Many organizations in attendance were also there to teach parents how they can help their kids with their mental health and make them aware of the resources available in the community.

The the creators and organizations in attendance wanted to project the messages that no one is alone, talking about mental health is a big part of managing it and that there are resources and people you can turn to for help.

Reach Emlyn Monti at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.