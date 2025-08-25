Tour de Fat rides around FoCo for 25th year

Tour de Fat is an annual, colorfully costumed bike parade followed by a festival hosted by New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins. Costumed cyclists paraded from 9:30-11:30 a.m. throughout Fort Collins. After the parade, people made their way over to New Belgium for an afternoon full of live music, comedy acts, games, art bike showdowns and plenty of New Belgium beer. All proceeds from beer sales went to local nonprofit organizations such as Bike Fort Collins, the Overland Mountain Bike Association, Fort Collins Bike Co-Op and Send Town Bike Club.

Tour de Fat started in 1999 in Fort Collins. It celebrated its 25th consecutive year in the city on August 23, making it a local tradition for over a quarter of a century. What began as a quirky and relatively small community event quickly grew into one of Fort Collins’ signature celebrations, drawing thousands of people to town every summer.

New Belgium Brewing, already a major symbol of the city’s food culture and economy, found a way to blend its identity with Fort Collins’ deep love of bikes and community gatherings. Over the years, the event has helped raise almost $6 million dollars for nonprofit organizations that support biking infrastructure, education and outdoor recreation.

At the height of its popularity, Tour de Fat even expanded beyond Fort Collins. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the festival made stops in cities like Denver, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The traveling version of the event carried the same recipe of costumes, bikes and beer, introducing the quirky Fort Collins tradition to a national audience.

However, in recent years, the focus shifted back to its roots in Northern Colorado. Organizers decided to concentrate the festival in Fort Collins, where its identity and spirit were strongest, making the local event even more cherished by the community. For longtime residents, its return to an exclusive Fort Collins tradition only reinforced the feeling that the festival truly belongs to the city.

Some of the most popular costumes in recent years have been video game characters like Mario Kart crews, pop culture icons such as Bob Ross and Alice in Wonderland, and some DIY classics like Pokémon-themed costumes. When it comes to costumes and dressing up, it’s really a free-for-all. Costumes aren’t required at all, although it is highly encouraged.

There is no wrong way to dress up, per this year’s theme: Come as you are. The streets of Fort Collins became a moving, living gallery of creativity, humor and individuality. Some people plan their outfits months in advance while others throw something together at the last minute, but everyone contributes to the spectacle in their own way.

“I would definitely do it again next year,” said Halle Agnello, Tour de Fat rider. “Next year I’m gonna plan and go crazy.”

At its core, the event celebrates Fort Collins’ strong bike culture, creativity and love of the outdoors. Costumes, decorated bikes, live music and street performances turn the city into a stage for self-expression. It’s a place where residents of all ages come together, blurring lines between performers and participants. This sense of inclusivity and playful energy has made it one of Fort Collins’ most recognizable annual traditions.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw all this,” said Jenna Martin, a Tour de Fat rider. “It’s crazy awesome. I’ve seen a lot of, like, a lot of wigs, a lot of sparkles, yeah, kind of rave attire. A lot of just, like, funny group costumes. I’ve seen ‘The Simpsons,’ and they were all painted yellow. And then I just saw fishermen.”

For many, the event acts as a yearly reunion. Some families, friends and neighborhoods plan costumes and bike decorations together, turning it into a shared creative project.

The event offers something new each year, such as different bands, performances and spontaneous street theater while also maintaining its familiar playful spirit. People return for the joy of parading in costumes, the laughter and the light-hearted atmosphere that few other events match. The community impact is lasting, not only in memories but also in the funding it provides to local organizations that keep Fort Collins’ biking and outdoor community thriving.

“It’s Halloween in August,” said Brittany Tynon, Tour de Fat rider.

