The picky eater: Snooze offers good morning eats

Snooze A.M. Eatery — well, considering they close at 2:30 p.m. during the week and 3:30 p.m. on weekends, I would say so. But I wanted to know if this a.m. eatery really had delicious a.m. eats. After a quick glance at their menu, I found myself very excited. And believe me, I was not disappointed.

The restaurant was spotless. I went in at 8 a.m. and found the cleanliness remarkable. The atmosphere was very cozy. I know I say that a lot, but this one was.

There are hand-drawn stars almost everywhere — they seem to be Snooze’s staple. One of the stars had the pride flag on it, which made me very happy. They even have star-shaped coat hangers on all the booths.

The lighting was also remarkable and very nice on the eyes. Natural light shone through the ceiling to create nice, soft lighting.

My waiter was very kind. All of my questions were answered with joy and in great detail. Everyone working there seemed to genuinely enjoy it.

I decided to try six pancakes that sounded good to me so I could share the perfect pancake flight idea. By pancake flight, I mean a dish of three pancakes, each a different kind — if you like it that way. So I rated all the pancakes except the chocolate chip pancakes, the pumpkin pecan pancakes and the vegan banana bliss pancakes. None of them sounded particularly appetizing to me, so readers will have to try those for themselves.

The pineapple upside-down pancake was a solid 7.5/10. It was very sweet and topped with tasty cinnamon butter, which added a wonderful fall kick to the dish. I especially loved the fresh pineapple baked into the pancake.

The strawberry shortcake pancake was an 8.5/10, but I’m a sucker for anything strawberry, so I’m terribly biased. It featured a nice sweet cream cheese icing and graham cracker topping, adding a nice crunch.

The cinnamon roll pancake was a 4/10. It was packed with cinnamon and had more of a cinnamon punch in the throat than a cinnamon kick. It was not my favorite, but it definitely could be for people who love cinnamon.

The buttermilk pancake was a 6/10. There was nothing too special about them; they were just your typical freezer-section pancakes, and I mean that in more ways than one. They also had a tough texture, similar to when you microwave a pancake for too long.

The blueberry pancake was OK, so I’m giving it a 6/10 as well. I’m not the biggest fan of blueberries, so I’m biased again. But the blueberries were plump and fresh, and the pancake didn’t have a tough texture.

A small note on presentation: There’s a certain presentation technique in which you show what’s in the food based on the presentation. For example, the strawberry shortcake pancake had strawberry butter and strawberries on top. I feel like they could have done that with the pineapple upside down, the blueberry and maybe even the cinnamon rolls.

My whole meal was just shy of $30. Don’t buy $30 worth of pancakes. If I was normal about it, it would have been under $20.

I will absolutely be back to Snooze for those strawberry shortcake pancakes and the amazing service. Go try it for yourself if you’re in Old Town.

