The picky eater: Sexy Sammies is must-try

When I told my editor I wanted to do a food review on a restaurant at Colorado State University called Sexy Sammies, he kept a straight face, and I will never understand how.

Sexy Sammies recently opened in the Lory Student Center basement with much anticipation from the Colorado State University community.

I wasn’t expecting much going in. A place called Sexy Sammies serving chicken tenders confused me a decent amount, as that and sandwiches are their two main menu items. The chicken tenders caught my attention first, so that’s what I got.

Orders are placed via large tablets, which is perfect for introverts who get anxious about remembering their order — me. I used my RamCard, and at some other places, the process of using it has been rather difficult, but for Sexy Sammies, all I had to do was bring my receipt to Wing Shack to pay for it.

I got a Tender Box that came with two tenders, fries and two sauces, which was just shy of $9 for a meal that, in my opinion, was quite filling for my appetite.

The cashier seemed very happy to talk to me, and it was a service experience that made me excited about my meal.

My food only took three minutes and came out hot and ready to go. When it was given to me, the basket appeared mostly thrown together — charmingly boring, one might say. It’s what one would expect from chicken tenders and fries in a Styrofoam container.

The fries were crispy and well seasoned with more than just traditional salt. I could taste paprika and pepper sprinkled all over rather than being loosely shaken on top. The sauce with the fries added a tangy flavor to the already savory taste.

The sauce tasted like a mix of mayonnaise, barbecue sauce and mustard. It wasn’t my favorite sauce in the world; I would have enjoyed Thousand Island dressing more, but for those who like tanginess, this sauce is perfect.

Each of the tenders was the size of two traditional ones, and the number of chicken tenders and fries for the money was exceptional.

The batter on the tenders is very generous, so there’s a thick, crunchy skin around the juicy center. Depending on how crunchy you like your tenders, this could be well appreciated. I didn’t appreciate the extra bite, so I spent some time peeling off the skin, which was surprisingly easy to do.

However, the chicken itself was juicy, tender and well seasoned. I’ve had chicken tenders with all the seasoning on the crust, but this wasn’t like that at all.

Overall, Sexy Sammies exceeded my expectations, which were pretty low, but still. From the perspective of a picky eater, this is a definite must-try for any CSU student or faculty member.

This restaurant is a new addition to the CSU dining roster, so be sure to try it out if you haven’t already. If you want to get exactly what I got, you should order the Classic Tender Box with Sexy Sauce.

Reach Nevaeh Greene at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.