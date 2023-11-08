Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

Elections are quickly approaching for Poudre School District, and the outcome will shake up the way children...

Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
The Rolling Stones impress fans with new album

The self-proclaimed world’s greatest rock 'n' roll band, The Rolling Stones, released a new album this...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

  In May 2019, Nosh began as a humble restaurant co-op with just three people. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, while many businesses...

Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023

Off-Campus Life, PRC host roommate matching event

Aubree Miller, Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023
Colorado+State+Students+play+a+game+of+bingo+with+other+students+to+find+out+if+they+have+compatible+interests+Nov+7.
Collegian | Julia Percy
Colorado State University students play a game of bingo with other students to find out if they have compatible interests Nov 7. The Pride Resource Center and Off-Campus Life hosted an event to help CSU students find safe roommates.

Two of CSU’s resource offices collaborated to create an event to help students who are both part of the LGBTQIA+ community and live off campus. Off-Campus Life and the Pride Resource Center collaborated to hold a roommate matching event Nov. 7 to give students an opportunity to meet potential roommates and learn what resources are available when living off campus. 

PRC Program Coordinator Soleil Gonzalez discussed this event and similar ones last spring with Off-Campus Life. They recognized the need for queer and transgender students to find safe roommates and wanted to create resources to aid in that process. 

Ad

“There is a need for our LGBTQ students within housing (to find), like, friendly, queer-adjacent and/or queer roommates,” Gonzalez said. “And so the hopes for this program is to kind of aid that process a little bit more in terms of finding a roommate.”

“Obviously, it’s not going to be, like, an end-all be-all, ‘You’ll find your perfect roommate here,’ but it’s just more, like, connecting them to the resources that that Off-Campus Life has and the Pride Center, along with providing them other resources that they can access,” Gonzalez said. 

First-year CSU student Darens Bretous attended this event among others. 

I went to these meetings in particular because I want to room with others in the communities that I am a part of,” Bretous said. “I would definitely suggest going to one of these roommate matchup meets. The information provided at the meetings was very helpful, especially for a first-year student like myself who has never had to try and figure out how the roommate finding process even works.”

“The staff were super welcoming, and the only way I think it could improve is by having more people looking for roommates actually show up,” Bretous said. 

Fifth-year student Sammy Trout is the Off-Campus Life program assistant, RamRide community outreach coordinator and one of the facilitators of the roommate matching event. 

“I’m really excited that this is a service that Off-Campus Life provides,” Trout said. “As a queer student, I was really lucky to find somebody else within the queer community that I was able to room with, but I know not everybody coming to CSU has that same opportunity.”

“I was really privileged to grow up in a community that was very welcoming for me,” Trout said. “Joining in fellow queer communities was really easy for me to get into, but for a lot of people, they’ve grown up in a way that was really hostile toward that.”

One of the main issues this event tries to solve is community support. 

Ad

“How can we help you find a sense of family and community when you didn’t have that necessarily where you originally came from?” Trout said. 

The Pride Resource Center and Off-Campus Life offer more resources and information on their websites.

Reach Aubree Miller at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life and Culture
Gregory Cajete presents his presentation, An ecological philosophy, Native science, living the earth, facing the sun, and seeking the light. (Nov. 6)
NACC keynote: Native perspectives matter in academics
Truffles sit on the display counter in Nuance Chocolate Nov. 2. Owners Toby and Alix Gadd are dedicated to creating true truffles free of preservatives.
Bean to bar: Nuance Chocolate combines art, sustainability
The Colorado State University Health and Medical Center located on the corner of West Prospect Road and College Avenue in Fort Collins April, 11.
CSU Health Network workshop aids students in mindfulness
Members of the Native American Cultural Center gather in the NACC office Nov. 2. The Native American Cultural Center hosted Queer Connections to discuss queer identity and the historic and cultural relevance of queerness in Native community spaces.
Indigiqueer Experiences discusses Two-Spirit identity
Eliot Krams stares down a tight passage preparing to crawl through in a cave Sept. 23.
The importance of conservation, safety in caving
Brianna Titone discusses what she is doing to help the trans community at the transgender panel Oct. 25. Its not the sound of my voice that matters, its the words that come out of it, Titone said as she explained her tough decision of whether to work on voice therapy or run for office.
CSU hosts panel on transgender policy


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *