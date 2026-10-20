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‘Fewer yards and a lot fewer points’: Mora looks to remedy CSU’s defensive woes in SDSU home game

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
October 20, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Caleb Presley (0) and Elijah Mc-Cantos (13), defensive players on the Colorado State University football team, tackle a Brigham Young University player during the first half of CSU’s game against BYU Sept. 19. CSU lost the game 41-23.

The only way from here is up.

That, at least, is what can be said about Colorado State football’s defensive unit, which has been the root of the Rams’ failures over the past four games. The unit currently ranks dead last in all of college football in total yards allowed per game at 548, and head coach Jim Mora knows changing this team starts on that side of the ball.

“I’ve had the concerns for quite a while,” Mora said when asked if he had any defensive concerns coming into the season. “I’ve continued to try and address them. … There were some things that were worrying me. We’ve really worked hard to address them, and sometimes it takes a little longer than you hope that it would, and it certainly has taken a lot longer.”

After allowing 716 total yards, 503 rushing yards and 66 points to Texas State in the Rams’ Week 7 blowout loss, some fans are asking for answers on why this is happening.

Considering this performance came after the public firing of former defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, the impetus of the defensive struggles in games can be difficult to immediately pinpoint.

“Now what has to happen is you have to take the work from the practice field to the game,” Mora said. “And the challenge is always the speed of the game, and the intensity of the game is so much more than you can ever really replicate at practice. … That’s my job, is to try and find the positive. … And the fans, they don’t want to hear this BS; they just want results. But you can at least clearly see where the issue is and then you can fix it.”

Mora, is historically known as a defensive-minded coach — having stops in the NFL as a defensive coordinator and quality-control coach — but he has continued to keep his hands off of the defense during games — specifically with playcalling. Co-defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon, who coached his first full game as defensive playcaller last week, will continue to call the shots and be the leader of a group in need of some revitalization.

“I’m letting Kenny do it, but Kenny and I have worked together for a long time,” Mora said. “I’m just a sounding board for him, a source of advice for him, an overseer. … I think it’s really, really important that the players hear a singular voice when it comes to the defense. I have never in my life as a coach seen somebody do the things that Kenny and his family are doing right now to try to help these players get better. … Kenny hasn’t been home in two weeks, so we took our linebacker coach’s office and we turned it into a bedroom for Kenny.”

Looking at what awaits CSU, the San Diego State Aztecs have so far been an up-and-down Pac-12 team. They have won two of their last three games, which include a narrow home win over Texas State, a 66-14 blowout road loss to Oregon State and another slim home win most recently against Fresno State.

Now the Aztecs will march into Fort Collins with what may be a less-powerful offense than teams CSU has faced recently, but they will certainly come in confident they can put points on the board against what is statistically the worst defense in the nation.

“I agree with the fans, first of all: I want fewer yards and a lot fewer points,” Mora said. “That’s the bottom line here; that’s what everyone wants to see. I’m sitting up here answering questions and trying to explain things, but if I’m a fan, I just want to see the freaking result. (San Diego State) is big up front; they’re humongous up front. They spread you out — much like Texas State did — in terms of formations and things like that. I think they’ve got a tremendous running back; they’ve got a really good receiver. I don’t know who will play quarterback for them but I don’t think it matters that much. … They put a lot of pressure on you to make adjustments; I think they’re a good football team.”

Despite all the scrutiny focused on the CSU defense, the offense has a lot to look forward to on Saturday. Though quarterback K’saan Farrar has been reliable in his three starts — tallying 804 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception — when the Rams face off against the Aztecs, Mora confirmed the Rams are expected to return to starter Hauss Hejny, who hasn’t played since the first quarter of Week 3 after sustaining a hamstring injury.

“Hauss, he’s rolling,” Mora said. “He looked good out there today. Hauss practiced fully today and he looked good. … Right now, as it stands, Hauss will start on Saturday.”

Wide receiver RJ Vick, who missed the outing against Texas State, will most likely be a game-time decision but is trending toward playing, Mora announced.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.

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About the Contributors
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 