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2026 Olympic stars to visit Colorado in annual Stars on Ice Tour

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
April 20, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

This past February, the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 took the world by storm — even more so than usual. NBCUniversal’s presentation of the Games averaged 26.7 million viewers for the program’s live afternoon window, naming it the most-watched Winter Olympics since 2014.

According to a poll, nearly 60% of fans reported they were the most excited for one sport: figure skating. 

And for all those fans who look up to these athletes? Now’s their chance to witness it live. The 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice Tour is making its way through over two dozen cities in the U.S., including Loveland, Colorado, May 12.

Alysa Liu leads 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice Tour 

Headlining the tour is none other than a standout from the 2026 Games, Alysa Liu.

The gold medalist was one of the most talked about athletes of the Games following her retirement from ice skating at just 16 years old. The figure skater came back to the sport 18 months later, only under the condition that it would be on her terms. 

Ice skating has historically displayed feminine stereotypes, painting female skaters in particular as dainty and delicate. Tonya Harding, one of the more notable skaters, challenged this view with her homemade outfits and tough style, and she was graded poorly as a result.

But three decades later, the outcome of not fitting the stereotype has changed. Liu stepped on the ice for the 2026 Games, having chosen her music, coaches and schedule, which didn’t necessarily fit the figure skater archetype. 

Instead of a traditional solid hair color, she came out with bleach stripes, aka her “halo hair,” and a frenulum piercing, which Liu calls her “smiley” piercing. 

Liu’s resilience and push to be her own self paid off. After a long program performance to “MacArthur Park” by Donna Summer, Liu placed first and became the first U.S. woman to win figure skating singles gold since 2002.

She tied her Olympic performance together with a routine to “Stateside + Zara Larsson” by PinkPantheress during the figure skating Exhibition Gala, something fans can witness if they attend the Stars on Ice Tour. 

Multiple stars to join Liu on tour

Another skater on the tour breaking the traditional mold is mental health advocate Amber Glenn, who became the first openly queer woman to compete for the U.S. in Olympic singles figure skating

At 26 years old, Glenn broke history by being the oldest U.S. woman figure skater to compete in almost a century. In January, she tacked on another national championship and also became the first woman in 20 years to earn three titles in a row.

During her first single skating event, Glenn finished fifth, but she is now a gold medalist in the figure skating team event.

Alongside Liu and Glenn on the ice is Ilia Malinin — also known as the “Quad God.” Malinin was favored to win gold going into his first Games, being known as the first skater to successfully land a quadruple axel in international competition during the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Classic.

Malinin held the first-place position after a successful short program run with a score of 108.16, but after falling twice during his free skate performance, he missed the podium and placed eighth. He did, however, get a gold medal for the figure skating team event.

Despite a lower mark, he remained a fan favorite and recently won his third consecutive world title at the 2026 International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships in the Czech Republic. 

Duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates have seen the world through their ice skating careers, as they’ve participated in the 2022 Beijing and 2026 Milan Olympics, winning gold in both games. They are also seven-time U.S. champions and own three consecutive world titles. 

Colorado natives Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea are also joining the lineup. After only dancing together for the past four years, their story is unlike most.

Like Liu, O’Shea retired from ice skating, but when Kam needed a partner, he stepped in and the chemistry clicked. The duo competed five times together that year and made their way to the 2026 Games, where Kam became the youngest U.S. Olympic pairs skater since 2014. 

When the tour was first announced, Emily Chan and Spencer Howe were originally supposed to be a part of it. But due to scheduling conflicts, silver medalists Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko are taking their place. 

Carreira and Ponomarenko have been skating together since 2014.

The final skaters are Olympic bronze medalist Jason Brown, world championships silver medalist Isabeau Levito and U.S. silver medalist Andrew Torgashev.

How to watch

The 2026 Stifel Stars on Ice Tour will be coming to Loveland at 7 p.m. May 12 at the Blue FCU Arena. Tickets can be purchased on the official Stars on Ice website.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

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About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.