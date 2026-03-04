Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU psychology professor receives SIOP Early Career Award

Katie Fisher, Science Editor
March 4, 2026
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
Colorado State University Assistant Professor of Psychology Keaton Fletcher discusses his podcast “Healthy Work” in his office at the Behavioral Sciences Building Wednesday, Feb. 25. Fletcher recently received the Joel Lefkowitz Early Career Award for Humanistic I-O Psychology from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology for his research.

Every day, millions of people around the globe produce nearly immeasurable levels of productivity output, ranging across a wide breadth of industry and office settings. While few may consider the psychology behind workplace dynamics, Keaton Fletcher, a Colorado State University assistant psychology professor, has pursued a career of translating this information to everyday professionals. 

Director of the Occupational Health Psychology Program, Fletcher recently received the 2026 Joel Lefkowitz Early Career Award for Humanistic Industrial-Organizational Psychology from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology. 

According to the organization’s website, SIOP selects award recipients who strive for “workforce improvement through data-driven insights and pedagogical advancements,” and noted Fletcher’s dedication to “advance the cause of worker dignity, economic and social justice.” 

Fletcher said he originally intended to pursue medical school after completing his undergraduate studies but instead decided to enter the multi-faceted discipline of industrial-organizational psychology after reflecting on his love for the subject.

“This is the science of how people engage with work,” Fletcher said. “And the field ranges from, ‘How do we select people for jobs?’ (to) ‘How do we train them’ to ‘How do we understand how work interferes with family?’ or ‘How work causes health outcomes, both good and bad?’” 

While the field of I-O psychology covers a breadth of subtopics, often focused on optimal performance and human output, Fletcher instead chose to focus his research on the social stress of work. 

“In my field, there’s a lot of people who focus on performance; how do we help companies do better by getting employees to work more?” Fletcher said. “And having seen, I think the dark side of that with a lot of people in my life, my parents and friends who have been just chewed up by the system, I was much more interested (in), ‘What is the impact of the workplace on your health and well-being?’”

Everyone’s individual experience of a professional interaction can be unique and trigger varying emotional responses, which Fletcher noted as a personal interest in the field.

“The thing that really speaks out is the social stress,” Fletcher said. “Like through conversations, recognizing there’s individual differences in how we approach meetings. I get physically uncomfortable if I have something to say. … Whereas, I know other people get uncomfortable if they get called on and have to speak up. So that just excites me from the research perspective.”

Fletcher also serves as the director for the Leadership in Organizational Networks Lab on campus, which centers on his research themes, including data achieved through electrocardiogram measurements. The space employs several students at varying levels of study, with Fletcher serving as an adviser and mentor — a role that has not gone unnoticed by Don Rojas, department chair of the psychology department. 

“What I can say about (Fletcher) is that he’s only been here for two years but has already had an outsized impact in that short time,” Rojas said. “He’s really stepped up to the template to help out when other faculty and students have been in need. He is a dedicated classroom instructor and mentor.”

This drive to assist as many prospective learners, both in and outside of the classroom and university setting, led Fletcher to co-found the Health Work Podcast. Hosted with fellow I-O Psychologist and previous graduate school classmate, Maryana Arvan, the platform seeks to make work healthier for anyone listening by offering tips and tricks related to workplace health, often directly from the researchers behind the findings. 

“We both struggle with the challenge of academia, which is, like, your goal is to write journal articles that other academics are reading,” Fletcher said. “And so for an applied science, that just feels empty. Like, you want to put the science in the hands of the people who can use it, and that’s not just other academics. Science translation is really important to me, so that’s where we created this podcast.”

Producing bi-weekly since 2020, the pair said they have averaged 190 to 200 listeners per episode, with 4,000 total downloads. Arvan and Fletcher emphasized the podcast’s diverse listener base, ranging from early-career to veteran researchers across a wide variety of fields.

“Our goal was to make the latest research on worker health and well-being accessible to anyone interested in the topic in a fun and digestible format,” Arvan said. 

While both contribute to the work of the podcast, Arvan noted Fletcher’s combined candid demeanor and deep research experience upon learning of his awarded honor. 

“It’s no surprise to me and incredibly well-deserved,” Arvan said. “(Fletcher) is not only an exceptional scholar; he’s a wonderful teacher, a dedicated mentor and a gifted community builder. He cares about elevating others’ voices, both within the field and outside of it.” 

Fletcher’s own dedication to the field only strengthened upon learning of the award — a commitment that will continue to grow with time. 

“I was so excited,” Fletcher said. “I jumped up and down. … It’s just really important to me that we take our field and make it for workers, not for employers necessarily. And that’s how I approach this science, and that’s it. (It) just feels really good for that to be acknowledged.”

Reach Katie Fisher at science@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

About the Contributors
Katie Fisher
Katie Fisher, Science Editor
Katie Fisher is eager to be returning to her role as science editor of The Collegian, a role she has grown to cherish and love over the past spring semester. She originally started at The Collegian as a staff reporter for the news, life and culture and arts and entertainment desks in spring 2024 before transitioning to the science desk after a chance encounter with a bat zoologist. Fisher is excited to push the boundaries of what the science desk covers and to learn what new, innovative studies are sure to be published. Now entering her senior year, Fisher is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts. She is double majoring in journalism and media communication and political science with a concentration in environmental public policy. Interested in combining science communication with public access, she is hoping to pursue a career in science journalism or health care communications and public relations. When she is not in the press room or running around campus in search of stories or lectures, Fisher can be found at home watching sitcoms, spending time outside, reading or writing. As a transfer student, Fisher was immediately drawn into the rich community of The Collegian, which has led to some of her strongest connections and relations on campus. From researching asbestos abatement and pulling building permits to speaking with industry experts and analyzing research publications, she has enjoyed every second working for this amazing outlet. Fisher is excited for another great semester at The Collegian and can’t wait for the learning opportunities born from the fantastic journalism it produces.
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to continue the role of managing editor of The Collegian for the 2025-26 school year. Parcells is in her final year of two degrees, receiving a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing stories and connecting with the people around her, becoming the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world and community around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in grad school applications, research papers or political theory, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or tucked into a corner booth with a book at any local coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.