2026 Democracy Summit kicks off with Ramplify: Civic Engagement Fair

On Monday, March 9, Colorado State University’s Democracy Summit came to fruition with Ramplify’s Civic Engagement Fair, hosted by the College of Liberal Arts. With over 15 organizations in attendance, this fair was created to make students’ voices heard and get them involved within the community.

The event offered a range of perspectives on the nation’s democracy and has numerous organizations in attendance, said Harper Dorris, curator of the event.

“Ramplify is a civic engagement fair,” Dorris said. “The goal is to bring in community organizations to come in and table to students. All the events are open to the public.”

Organizations tabling at the event aimed to engage students in political justice, regardless of which side they lean toward. However, the event was more than political engagement; it also supported conservation efforts and campus resources such as Rams Against Hunger.

“We have conservation groups, we have political parties (and) we have the library,” Dorris said. “We have all kinds of different ways that students can get involved that aren’t politically, but just civically and within their communities.”

One of the many organizations in attendance was One Colorado, which highlighted the need for increased advocacy for transgender people in Colorado. Operations and Advocacy Manager Ian Whalen was tabling at the event, lobbying for legislation that protects members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We’re out here today raising awareness of the work our organization is doing,” Whalen said. “(We’re) organizing for trans rights (and) gender-affirming care in the state but then also asking folks to sign our pledge to protect trans rights at the ballot box in 2026.”

The Libertarian Party of Colorado also attended the fair, rallying attendees to understand where they stand on economic and political issues, providing a simple test of current issues to determine where residents are on the political spectrum.

“We just hope to enlighten people about where they stand or help them find where they stand,” Vice Chair Doug Jones said. “We have mentoring programs, leadership programs (and) things to do to get more involved.”

Douglas Mangeris, a candidate for U.S. House of Representatives running with the Libertarian Party, was also present at the party’s table and ready to speak to students.

“I’m unprepared, but I am here, and I’m ready to try and make some change,” Mangeris said.

Tabling with the Larimer County Conservation Corps, Kiera Denehan provided resources to engage American residents in community service opportunities and align them with conservation efforts in Colorado.

“Right now I’m advertising our current summer positions that we’re hiring for,” Denehan said. “We have seasonal opportunities, and I’m also advertising our free home efficiency assessment for homeowners and renters.”

Jesús Calderón, a senior organizing manager tabling for New Era Colorado, provided resources for residents to vote and sign up for email and text notifications about new legislation that needs to be voted on.

“We are a progressing, young people organization,” Calderón said. “Supporting young people, finding their voice, finding their power and creating the change they want to see.”

As the event went on and each table gained visitors, students crowded to find organizations that spoke to them. Bearing this sentiment was graduate student Rachel Wuester.

“I came to this event today because I really am trying to get more engaged with the community,” Wuester said. “I just moved here, and I feel disconnected. I miss my home, so I’m trying to cultivate a new home, and I thought this was a great opportunity.”

Dorris said the 2026 Democracy Summit provided students with a chance to see what is going on politically and civically at Colorado State University and in Fort Collins.

“Fort Collins is really accepting of student voices, and they really want that involvement,” Dorris said. “This event has really been great to bring students outside of campus and into their community and make work happen with people who aren’t students here.”

