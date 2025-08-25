Fall 2025 Convocation welcomes new Rams, highlights importance of community

This past week, students and faculty at Colorado State University welcomed the newest class of Rams to campus. According to an email sent out by CSU President Amy Parsons, this year’s incoming class — one of the largest in CSU history — comprises 5,400 new students, with a record 3,600 from Colorado.

CSU is not the only university experiencing this trend. Colleges across the nation, such as Saint Mary’s College and York College, are reporting record or near-record incoming classes for fall 2025. The official census for student enrollment this year will be completed in September and released at the October Board of Governors meeting.

“These people will become your classmates, collaborators and maybe even life-long friends. Challenge each other; learn from each other; invest in the relationships that will support you in your college experience and beyond.” -Marion Underwood, CSU provost

Friday morning, students met with their major-specific departments to meet faculty and learn more about their upcoming classes. Alena Newberg, a first-year student in exploratory studies, said she appreciated the chance to connect with others at the meeting.

“I’m in exploratory studies right now,” Newberg said. “We went to the meeting for your major before the convocation and they forced us to mingle. Even though icebreakers are kind of painful, I enjoyed them because I got to talk to people.”

Immediately following, CSU celebrated the class of 2029 with Convocation in Moby Arena, a historic ceremony that welcomes new students and marks the beginning of their academic journey. Abby Senuick-White, a first-year social work major, was surprised to see just how large her incoming class is.

“It was kind of cool that it was the first time that we were all together as a class and the last time until you graduate,” Senuick-White said. “I didn’t realize how big our class was. It’s the entire auditorium.”

Alongside performances from the CSU Marching Band and spirit squads, speakers included Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes, Provost Marion Underwood, President Amy Parsons and student leaders Jakye Nunley and Joseph Godshall. In her address, Underwood spoke on the significance of bringing together the class for the first time.

“These people will become your classmates, collaborators and maybe even life-long friends,” Underwood said. “Challenge each other; learn from each other; invest in the relationships that will support you in your college experience and beyond.”

The week of Convocation, the Ram Welcome program gave students the chance to meet classmates and explore activities. Nunley highlighted this time as an opportunity to connect and collaborate.

“I hope Ram Welcome week has sparked new friendships and excitement,” Nunley said. “Keep building those bonds and keep stepping outside of your comfort zone. That’s where the growth happens.”

The event also featured guest speaker Stephen Brackett, a CSU alumnus who both served as Colorado’s music ambassador and is a member of the alternative hip-hop group Flobots.

“It might seem like an odd message, but I want to highlight the fact that there is an old phrase that says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone; If you want to go far, go together.’” Brackett said. “One of the things that will keep you going is as long as you’re not doing it alone.”

Brackett went on to emphasize the importance of finding a support system on campus, noting that community is key to student success.

“You are going through some real things, and when you are trying something new and dangerous, it’s great to have someone at your back saying you’re amazing, even if you’re mediocre,” Brackett said. “How else do we get to amazing?”

After the ceremony, students conveyed a sense of excitement, inspired by the speeches and to start their first year at CSU.

“I really liked the speeches,” Emily Kerley, a first-year animal science major said. “They were really welcoming and it was nice to hear from the staff.”

“My favorite part was everyone being together and enjoying each other’s time,” Russell Patton, a first-year biomedical sciences major said. “Also seeing our speaker and our president speak as well — to get to know who she is was cool.”

