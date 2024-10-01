The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU students search for antibiotics amid global health crisis

Hana Pavelko and Jenn Dawson
October 3, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

The discovery of the first modern antibiotic treatment was actually an accident.

The drug penicillin was discovered by Alexander Fleming in 1928 when a culture of the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus was accidentally contaminated with a mold called Penicillium notatum. Fleming found the mold inhibited the growth of the bacteria.

Ad

When Flemming isolated the mold, he found a substance he named “penicillin” that could kill the various bacteria causing serious — often fatal — infections. In 1941, an injectable version was made to treat diseases like pneumonia, syphilis, meningitis and other recognizable infections. Since then, antibiotics like penicillin have been a staple of modern medicine.

However, recently, scientists have seen tried and true antibiotic treatments become less and less effective against evolving bacteria. The struggle to treat antibiotic-resistant infections is a global concern colloquially referred to as the antibiotic resistance crisis.

It’s hard to imagine that when you go for a hike, there’s potential prescriptions just beneath your feet.” -Via Lawson, CSU undergraduate learning assistant

Health care workers are concerned about humans’ behavioral contributions to the crisis, including chronic overuse and misuse of antibiotics.

A surprising percentage of people believe antibiotics can treat viral infections, but viruses are unaffected by bacteria-killing medicine, and antibiotics are completely ineffective against viral infections like influenza and COVID-19. These drugs kill an extraordinary number of bacteria the body needs to combat harmful viruses, making recovery more difficult and extending the life of contagious illnesses.

The other main concern about the dwindling efficacy of antibiotics is misuse. It’s far easier to misuse these drugs than most people are aware of. Completing an entire prescription as instructed is essential.

Prescriptions are carefully dosed to fight infections. Missing doses or not completing a full prescription not only leaves infectious bacteria alive in the body, but it trains the surviving bacteria to become resistant to the unfinished drug. From there, the bacteria continues to spread from person to person as a drug-resistant superbug, leaving those in close proximity to an infected person vulnerable to contracting dangerous, untreatable infections.

Unfinished prescriptions over the last 80 years have bred an entirely new era of bacterial infections that are increasingly difficult — and in some cases impossible — to treat. Unfortunately, research and development of new treatments are underfunded and largely unsuccessful.

However, efforts are growing, even at Colorado State University.

MIP 150 Introduction to Research Methods is a course offered by CSU’s microbiology, immunology and pathology department that gives students a chance to learn basic laboratory techniques as part of a semesterlong project focused on discovering novel antibiotics.

Ad

Chloe Rojas, a biomedical sciences student who took the class during the fall 2023 semester, said the course is part of the Small World Initiative, which aims to support and encourage careers in scientific fields and combat antibiotic resistance. Students in this intro course cultivate bacteria found in soil samples to determine if they have antibiotic properties.

“Until taking this class, I had no idea what antibiotic resistance was or how it can lead to especially virulent disease,” Rojas said. 

Many antibiotics currently in use originated in soil. Those at the Small World Initiative hope that by crowdsourcing a solution, the antibiotic crisis can be overcome.

“Soil is an amazing source for antibiotics since each ecosystem creates a unique microbial tapestry,” said Via Lawson, a current undergraduate learning assistant for the Introduction to Research Methods course. “It’s hard to imagine that when you go for a hike, there’s potential prescriptions just beneath your feet.”

Students in the course even have a chance to present their findings at an end-of-semester poster presentation, said Bethany Klemp, a student who took the course during the fall 2023 semester.

“It was super hands on,” Klemp said. “It was really cool to learn lab skills that I use in my lab now as well as learning about and creating a poster on my isolate (bacteria) I cultured in class.”

There are many untapped sources that contain potential novel antibiotics, and students at CSU are doing their part to help combat one of the largest problems facing global public health — all with the help of dirt.

“I love MIP 150 and its work because it’s an amazing reminder as to how insignificant humans are on Earth,” Lawson said. “For billions of years, soil microbes have been battling each other, and only now do we as microbiologists really have the tools and resources to understand it.”

Reach Hana Pavelko and Jenn Dawson at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: CSU announces new engineering, AI facility, $110 million donated
Julia Jones performs as Celimene in Bas Bleu Theatre's production of "School for Lies" Sept. 19. The show runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13 in Old Town Fort Collins.
Bas Bleu's 'School of Lies' brings modern twist in rhythmic comedy
A football player in a green and gold uniform walks across the field while holding the tip of the football in one hand.
Wide receiver Armani Winfield reinforces trust earned from CSU football
More in Research
Reed Hollinger works with a petawatt-class titanium sapphire laser system at the Colorado State University Advanced Beam Laboratory in Fort Collins Oct. 3, 2023. Designed and built by undergraduates in house, the laser is one of the highest powered in North America and can produce temperatures similar to the center of the sun.
CSU offers rare opportunities for undergraduate research
CSU digs paleontology, inspiring careers in field
CSU digs paleontology, inspiring careers in field
Planet earth with the words "Atmospheric Science" underneath
Extreme weather prompts new scientific collaboration
More in Science
A woman stands in front of a small pond, wearing a green suit with a colorful shirt and smiling at the camera.
CSU’s new ag sciences dean shares her unique interdisciplinary background
On a sunny day, people wearing protective suits and masks move boxes into the a tan building.
Physiology Building linked to unexplained health issues in staff, students
Vertical rock formations at sunrise surrounded by green and pale yellow grasses and vegetation.
Devil's Backbone exposes ancient history of the Front Range
About the Contributors
Jenn Dawson
Jenn Dawson, Science Editor

Jenn Dawson's audacious plan to change the world involves brain sciences, data and science communication, investigative journalism and community education. This plan stands alongside strong notes of ethics, justice, persistence and inclusion, with subtle hints of comedy, music and family.

With the help of her nontraditional journey through education, Dawson aims to use her future degrees in psychology and journalism to seek the truth and share what she learns. There's no better way to get started doing just that than having the privilege of starting The Collegian's first-ever science desk. On the rare occasion that project and assignment due dates are not imminent, Dawson likes to play Dungeons & Dragons and video games; forage and take photos in the mountains; enjoy Fort Collins; and play music.  Dawson's other focuses are advocacy oriented, and she's always on the lookout for the most effective ways to support the causes she cares for the most. She loves participating in local organizations and community projects. Notably, Dawson is excited to work with the Northern Colorado Deliberative Journalism Project, a local media collaboration with a goal to reconsider the nature of journalism.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.