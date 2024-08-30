Butterfly Pavilion, CSU join forces for invertebrate conservation

When thinking about the city of Westminster, Colorado, the phrase “tropical oasis” is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. Yet tucked away in a nondescript commercial district on Westminster Boulevard, Butterfly Pavilion is exactly that: a tropical conservatory brimming with lush foliage and exotic creatures of all kinds.

Butterfly Pavilion is the first Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited nonprofit invertebrate zoo in the world. Through a dynamic array of exhibits and research projects, they offer a unique opportunity for people to learn about a world of often-overlooked animals.

“Insects and invertebrates in general are vital to life as we know it.” –Richard Reading, Butterfly Pavilion vice president of science and conservation

One interactive exhibit is dedicated to underwater organisms, while another highlights crawling critters like local celebrity Rosie the Tarantula. Rotating exhibits feature funky invertebrates from around the world, offering a rare glimpse into their diverse ecosystems.

The crown jewel is the Wings of the Tropics exhibit, where butterflies fly freely and visitors shed their jackets in the humid heat. The walkways are lined with carefully curated greenery, tall palms and sweetly scented flowers create the distinct impression of strolling through a rainforest.

Behind this vibrant display is a mission with ever-increasing importance: to solve the invertebrate crisis that is threatening the health and survival of the Earth. Earlier this year, Butterfly Pavilion officially joined forces with Colorado State University in an effort to tackle this issue head-on.

Little things that run the world

Renowned biologist Edward Wilson once described invertebrates as “the little things that run the world,” and this was no exaggeration. Around 97% of all animal species fall into this category, ranging from microscopic plankton and tiny insects to giant squid.

These critters shape the world in countless ways. Some are more obvious; pollinators like bees and butterflies play a critical role in supporting global food systems. Around one-third of all the world’s crops are pollinated by these industrious workers.

Other ways they impact the world are more frequently overlooked. Detritivores and decomposers like worms and termites are essential for breaking down dead organic matter and recycling it into nutrient-rich soil. It may not be the most glamorous job, but without them, the planet would be littered with decay.

Invertebrates are also an indispensable part of the food chain for many animals. Birds, fish and frogs are just a few of the animals that depend on them for survival.

“Insects and invertebrates in general are vital to life as we know it,” said Richard Reading, vice president of science & conservation at Butterfly Pavilion. “They do everything from pollinate our food to create our soil (and) filter our water. They do all kinds of stuff that make this planet livable.”

Issues like climate change, pesticide overuse and habitat loss are increasingly jeopardizing invertebrate biodiversity, Reading said. Scientists are concerned that the ongoing decline in invertebrate populations could cause cascading effects that will upend life as we know it.

One major challenge is that most invertebrate species remain understudied or entirely undiscovered. It is difficult to find solutions when so much remains unknown, Reading said.

Through conservation and education efforts, organizations like Butterfly Pavilion hope to raise awareness and discover new approaches to solving the invertebrate crisis.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about what is going to happen, and I don’t want to be too doom and gloom because I do have hope,” Reading said.

The collaboration with CSU will open up many exciting new opportunities for research and education, with a particular focus on practical conservation projects and student engagement.

“We’re really excited to be working with CSU in the future,” Reading said. “I think it’s going to be an amazing partnership. I’m really thrilled to see where it goes.”

New opportunities for education and outreach

Jackie Billotte is a Ph.D. student at CSU who works closely with Butterfly Pavilion on her graduate research. She said she initially reached out to the organization while searching for a facility capable of raising tarantulas.

Billote’s work now incorporates education and outreach components, including how interacting with spiders like Rosie can help change people’s perceptions of them.

Billotte said working with Butterfly Pavilion has given her the freedom to branch out and do interdisciplinary work beyond what is usually available to graduate students.

“It really allows for a more diverse research opportunity,” Billotte said.

Now that Butterfly Pavilion has formally partnered with CSU, there will be even more opportunities for students to get involved in conservation and research.

“This partnership will prepare the future workforce, enhance conservation efforts and elevate our research abilities, which is more important than ever given the critical impact of invertebrates on the food web, agriculture and the environment,” CSU President Amy Parsons said in a statement.

The partnership will also allow for more of what Butterfly Pavilion already excels at: community outreach.

“It’s an all-around community resource here,” said Michael Abante, a senior marketing and communications manager at Butterfly Pavilion. “Behind our doors, globally and throughout the state as well, there’s just a lot that’s going on.”

This includes opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in invertebrate education and conservation. Kids can engage in interactive learning through summer camps and school field trips, while adults and seniors can participate in community science initiatives or hands-on workshops like the pollinator garden boot camp offered over the summer.

“I really commend the education team because they make it so accessible,” Abante said.

Beyond local efforts, Butterfly Pavilion is also involved in global research and conservation initiatives, making it a hub for environmental education and action. Reading said the partnership with CSU will expand these opportunities even further.

“There’s really no end to what we can do potentially,” Reading said. “I think it’s two great organizations coming together and synergistically becoming better than the sum of the parts.”

