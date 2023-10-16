Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

Colorado State University students watch the fireworks set off to celebrate the start of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 8 (Avery Coates | The Collegian)
Your guide to Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Colorado State University is once again gearing up for its anticipated Homecoming and Family Weekend,...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Microbiology Student Association paints with microbes

Hana Pavelko
October 18, 2023
Agar+art+from+a+microbe+painting+event+displayed+in+petri+dishes+Oct.+10.
Collegian | Hana Pavelko
Agar art from a microbe painting event displayed in petri dishes Oct. 10.

The Colorado State University Microbiology Student Association hosted a painting with microbes event Oct. 10. With an abundance of pigmented bacteria, students created unique designs on petri dishes to showcase at the Festival on the Oval for Homecoming weekend.

Microbes are small living creatures that we cannot see without microscopes. We are mostly familiar with them in terms of germs and viruses. Microbes can grow on a substance called agar, which is similar to nutrient-rich Jell-O. By allowing microbes to grow on agar, they can be seen without microscopes over time.

Ad

Microbiologists, the scientists who study microscopic organisms, use tools called inoculating loops and needles to transfer microbes to different surfaces. In order to get accurate results, these tools must be sterilized before they are used to help prevent contamination. 

Students equipped with paint pallets of microbes, inoculating loop “paintbrushes” and petri dishes filled with agar set out to make their works of art. The designs ranged from the iconic CSU “A” to a dog named Goose floating in space. But how do you paint with a living organism?

“It’s a lot of faith,” said Elizabeth Ninke, the president of MSA. “You can’t really see, so it’s just faith it’ll grow.”

Microbes are too small to see with the naked human eye, so trying to paint with them is similar to painting with invisible ink. The biggest tip for painting with these microbes is to know the bacteria you’re working with. Microbes have unique characteristics that set them apart from others. Sometimes putting bacteria with different characteristics on the same petri dish can end in disaster.

“It’s harder than you think,” said Jess Gray, a member of MSA. “It’s a lot of trial and error to find out what works for me and what doesn’t.”

The “paints” used during the event found their origins close to home. The microbes in the shades orange, yellow, blue and purple all come from CSU alumni who teach at the university. While most of these microbes came from Traci Kinkel’s introduction to research methods course, the blue microbe — a new addition this year — came from Carolina Mehaffy’s foundations of modern biotechnology class. The colors in the microbes are not only eye-catching but functional as well. 

“(Pigments) can help them be protected against UV rays,” Mehaffy said. “Others can inhibit other bacteria, so they can help them survive and compete with other microbes. Another function of pigments is acting as antioxidants.”

The final products were displayed at the Festival on the Oval during Homecoming weekend. Attendees were able to look at the art and learn more about microbes. Microbiology students and faculty got the opportunity to explain to those who visited their table about the science behind their artwork as well as share their passion for the subject with the rest of the community. 

In addition to showing off their work at the Festival on the Oval, the MSA is hoping to submit some of their artwork to the annual Agar Art Contest hosted by the American Society for Microbiology. Every year, people from across the country create their own artwork from microbes and agar to submit to this contest. This year’s theme for the contest is Microbiology in Space, and the grand prize is a chance to be a special guest and presenter at MilliporeSigma’s Agar Art on Display event in Molsheim, France.

Ad

Reach Hana Pavelko at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Vintage video game convention sparks fun for all ages
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Sofia Torres strikes the ball, starting off the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic tournament at hole one for the Colorado State University womens golf team on Sept. 25.
Sofia Torres continues to create lasting legacy for CSU golf
Offensive lineman Oliver Jervis (73) points at a Boise State player.
Rams aim to spoil red-hot Rebels' homecoming
Tim Hanauers giant pumpkin is hauled off the trailer and onto the judging grounds with help from Tyler Eversaul and a forklift at the Fort Collins Nurserys Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off Oct. 14.
Giant pumpkin sets Wyoming state record in Fort Collins
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential
Newly popular cannabinoid CBN shows treatment potential
More in Science
Reed Hollinger works with a petawatt-class titanium sapphire laser system at the Colorado State University Advance Beam Laboratory in Fort Collins Oct. 3. Designed and built by undergraduates in-house, the laser is one of the highest powered in North America and can produce temperatures similar to the center of the sun.
CSU to become global leader in laser research, fusion energy
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water
The total solar eclipse, as seen from Casper, Wyoming, at approximately 11:43 a.m. Aug. 21, 2017.
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse will be the last for 16 years
New COVID-19 vaccine
New COVID-19 vaccine
AgNext Courtesy
CSU research facility pioneers sustainable cattle farming
Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma
Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *