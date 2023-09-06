Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk

On June 27 the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that inadvertent threatening speech is not an...

3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins

Fort Collins is full of creativity in many forms, and performing arts is no exception. FoCo is home to...

A Fort Collins resident goes in for a bite of a fresh peach Aug. 19. Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado, the Peach Festival was put on by local businesses and organizations. The festival took place in Civic Center Park and helped raise funds for the Imagination Library, a program that donates books to children in Larimer County.
Peach Festival: 1-stop shop for end-of-summer fun

On Saturday, Aug. 19, four Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins came together to hold the 13th annual Peach...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Your Guide to Live Sports on TV Today
September 6, 2023

The world of sports is fast-paced and thrilling, with action happening around the clock. But how do you keep up with all the live sports on TV...

College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023
The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023
Aging in Place:
July 31, 2023

Broaden your scientific horizons with unique classes

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
September 7, 2023
Colorado+State+University+alumnus+Dr.+A.+Alonso+Aguirre+is+the+new+dean+of+the+Warner+College+of+Natural+Resources.
Collegian | Lucy Morantz
Colorado State University alumnus Dr. A. Alonso Aguirre is the new dean of the Warner College of Natural Resources.

Colorado State University is a land-grant research institution, and with that comes a plethora of scientific colleges and programs for students to explore. Six of CSU’s eight colleges are scientifically focused: Agricultural Sciences, Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering, Health and Human Sciences, Warner College of Natural Resources, Natural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Each of those colleges come with several unique majors and minors available for any student to pursue.

Ad

Landscape architecture 

Part of the College of Agricultural Sciences, the major in landscape architecture is different from a major in horticulture. Landscape architecture focuses on shaping and preserving spaces.

“Landscape architects lead the stewardship, planning and design of built and natural environments,” according to the major’s website. “Throughout the program, emphasis is on the relationship between design, nature and society: the impact of environments on the individual as well as the impact of users on the environment.”

Potential outcomes include jobs in construction, design, preservation, golf course management and architecture, resort planning and private business.

Classes include standard STEM classes such as Principles of Plant Biology and Horticultural Science and progress to include classes such as Comprehensive Landscape Design, Landscape Irrigation and Water Conservation and a study abroad trip in Europe.

While landscape architecture is a major from Agricultural Sciences, students take an interdisciplinary approach with classes from the Warner College of Natural Resources as well.

Fermentation science and technology

Fermentation science and technology students not only participate in classes, but they also brew craft beers for the Ramskeller Pub & Grub in the Lory Student Center.

Part of the College of Health and Human Sciences, fermentation science and technology focuses on mass commercial production of fermentation and microorganisms.

“This major prepares students for employment in the fermented food and beverage industries in such roles as product development, processing, quality assurance and control, sensory evaluation, packaging, distribution and plant management,” according to the major’s website.

General courses include chemistry, biology, nutrition and physics, before progressing to Food Chemistry, Brewing Science and Alcohol Beverage Control and Management.

Ad

Specific electives include classes such as Food — From Farm to Table, Packaging Technology and Sensory Evaluation of Fermented Products.

Potential occupations for graduates include food technicians, fermentation scientists, careers in food safety and inspection and brewers.

Natural resource tourism 

Part of Warner College of Natural Resources, natural resource tourism comes with two concentrations students can choose from: global tourism or natural resource tourism.

CSU is ranked No. 1 in the country for programs in natural resource tourism on collegefactual.com. “Graduates are familiar with skills useful in a business setting and the historic evolution of environmental conservation,” according to the major’s website. “Additionally, graduates develop an appreciation for how their discipline contributes to environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

Regardless of the concentration, students graduate prepared for careers in natural resource marketing, retail, travel coordination, concessions, conference and event planning, resort or camp management and sustainable energy.

Students in the global tourism concentration have to study a second language as part of the major while also taking fundamental classes from the College of Business and the hospitality field. Specialized classes include Starting and Managing Tourism Enterprise and International Issues —Recreation and Tourism.

Students in the natural resource tourism concentration work closely with several resource-based Colorado resorts and other private tourism enterprises to gain experience.

Gerontology interdisciplinary minor

Gerontology, the study of aging, is offered as an interdisciplinary minor through the department of human development and family studies. A standard 21-credit minor program, gerentology classes include Nutrition and Aging; Death, Dying and Grief; Disability across the Lifespan and Culture; and Population Health and Disease Prevention.

Students take courses from departments including psychology, health and exercise science, human development and family studies and biomedical sciences and is an ideal companion to majors like social work, psychology and human development and family studies.

Reach Allie Seibel at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Happy hour has many options for a bargain at Choice City Butcher Aug. 28. The shop is located at 104 West Olive Street in Old Town.
Choice City butcher is a cut above the rest
Colorado State guard Joe Palmer (20) grabs a rebound in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas March 9. The Rams lost 64-61 to San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Mountain West Mens Basketball Championship.
CSU men's basketball to take on tough nonconference play
Despite the loss the Colorado State University Rams showed some good work as they fell short to the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sept. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Rams football looks to regroup, refine during early bye week
The Andrew G. Clark Buildings A wing as seen from the Plaza Oct. 15. Clark is often subject to criticism due to its poor state of repair. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian)
Clark renovations set to begin in 2024
How to prepare to backpack in Colorado
How to prepare to backpack in Colorado
Hoziers Unreal Unearth takes concept albums to new levels
Hozier's 'Unreal Unearth' takes concept albums to new levels
More in Science
Wolves playing in the snow at the Wolf Sanctuary in Divide, Colorado. (Photo via David Hannigan, Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
CSU institution studies Colorado wolf reintroduction
Flowers in the CSU Annual Flower Trial Garden Aug. 22.
Flower power science: CSU's trial gardens open for annual competition
Global warming is continuing to decrease the size of the Colorado River.
Fort Collins uncertain of future Colorado River rights
Center for Science Communication connects complex science to the community
Center for Science Communication connects complex science to the community
A speaker is introduced to the science stage at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, June 21.
Inside the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference
LFTE: Welcome to the science desk
LFTE: Welcome to the science desk
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel, News Editor
Allie Seibel is one of the news editors for The Collegian this year and is excited to start out her first year with the paper in such an exciting role. Seibel is a freshman journalism and media communication major with an intended double minor in business administration and French and is a member of the Honors Program. She is from Colorado Springs, Colorado. As news editor, it’s Seibel’s job to ensure the news content being published by The Collegian is accurate, timely and of interest to readers across CSU and Fort Collins. Being a new student to both CSU and The Collegian, Seibel is looking forward to exploring and learning about campus through The Collegian and furthering her passion for journalism alongside the incredibly talented staff she looks up to immensely. When she’s not writing and reporting, you can find her reading and enjoying novels of all varieties (especially classics), hiking and exploring Fort Collins, planning where in the world she would like to travel to next and pretending she understands more of the French language than she actually does. Seibel has a huge passion and enthusiasm for all kinds of writing and reporting and cannot wait to see what powerful, challenging and important stories The Collegian reports on this year. She is so excited to be part of telling CSU history in the making through The Collegian.
Lucy Morantz, Co-Photo Director
Lucy Morantz is a fourth-year journalism and political science student minoring in legal studies. She is one of the two photo directors for the fall 2022 semester. Growing up with parents who met working as journalists, media has been an ever-present component of Morantz’s life, and this is ultimately what inspired her to pursue a degree and career in journalism. She had always been pulled toward career paths that provided a creative outlet; photojournalism and The Collegian have allowed her to do precisely that while simultaneously fostering her passions and gaining meaningful career experience.  Throughout her college years, Morantz has worked with The Collegian every year. Growing up with the publication this way has given her a unique perspective on all the ways student media has helped students achieve their post-graduation goals, making her excited to see what her own career path with lead to. Additionally, the opportunity to collaborate with so many other student journalists to create a final product will be her most valued takeaway from her time at Colorado State University. Beyond her role at The Collegian, Morantz is also a College of Liberal Arts student ambassador and has interned with various political organizations. Outside the newsroom and classroom, Morantz can most likely be found paddle boarding at Horsetooth Reservoir, strolling through Old Town with friends or curating a new hyper-specific playlist to match her many moods.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *