Broaden your scientific horizons with unique classes

Colorado State University is a land-grant research institution, and with that comes a plethora of scientific colleges and programs for students to explore. Six of CSU’s eight colleges are scientifically focused: Agricultural Sciences, Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering, Health and Human Sciences, Warner College of Natural Resources, Natural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Each of those colleges come with several unique majors and minors available for any student to pursue.

Landscape architecture

Part of the College of Agricultural Sciences, the major in landscape architecture is different from a major in horticulture. Landscape architecture focuses on shaping and preserving spaces.

“Landscape architects lead the stewardship, planning and design of built and natural environments,” according to the major’s website. “Throughout the program, emphasis is on the relationship between design, nature and society: the impact of environments on the individual as well as the impact of users on the environment.”

Potential outcomes include jobs in construction, design, preservation, golf course management and architecture, resort planning and private business.

Classes include standard STEM classes such as Principles of Plant Biology and Horticultural Science and progress to include classes such as Comprehensive Landscape Design, Landscape Irrigation and Water Conservation and a study abroad trip in Europe.

While landscape architecture is a major from Agricultural Sciences, students take an interdisciplinary approach with classes from the Warner College of Natural Resources as well.

Fermentation science and technology

Fermentation science and technology students not only participate in classes, but they also brew craft beers for the Ramskeller Pub & Grub in the Lory Student Center.

Part of the College of Health and Human Sciences, fermentation science and technology focuses on mass commercial production of fermentation and microorganisms.

“This major prepares students for employment in the fermented food and beverage industries in such roles as product development, processing, quality assurance and control, sensory evaluation, packaging, distribution and plant management,” according to the major’s website.

General courses include chemistry, biology, nutrition and physics, before progressing to Food Chemistry, Brewing Science and Alcohol Beverage Control and Management.

Specific electives include classes such as Food — From Farm to Table, Packaging Technology and Sensory Evaluation of Fermented Products.

Potential occupations for graduates include food technicians, fermentation scientists, careers in food safety and inspection and brewers.

Natural resource tourism

Part of Warner College of Natural Resources, natural resource tourism comes with two concentrations students can choose from: global tourism or natural resource tourism.

CSU is ranked No. 1 in the country for programs in natural resource tourism on collegefactual.com. “Graduates are familiar with skills useful in a business setting and the historic evolution of environmental conservation,” according to the major’s website. “Additionally, graduates develop an appreciation for how their discipline contributes to environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

Regardless of the concentration, students graduate prepared for careers in natural resource marketing, retail, travel coordination, concessions, conference and event planning, resort or camp management and sustainable energy.

Students in the global tourism concentration have to study a second language as part of the major while also taking fundamental classes from the College of Business and the hospitality field. Specialized classes include Starting and Managing Tourism Enterprise and International Issues —Recreation and Tourism.

Students in the natural resource tourism concentration work closely with several resource-based Colorado resorts and other private tourism enterprises to gain experience.

Gerontology interdisciplinary minor

Gerontology, the study of aging, is offered as an interdisciplinary minor through the department of human development and family studies. A standard 21-credit minor program, gerentology classes include Nutrition and Aging; Death, Dying and Grief; Disability across the Lifespan and Culture; and Population Health and Disease Prevention.

Students take courses from departments including psychology, health and exercise science, human development and family studies and biomedical sciences and is an ideal companion to majors like social work, psychology and human development and family studies.

