ASCSU promotes sustainable commuting with Bike 2 School

Sophia Masia, Reporter
September 26, 2023
Students+ride+in+to+free+food+and+resources+during+the+Bike+to+School+Event+between+the+Lory+Student+Center+and+Morgan+Library.
Collegian | Daryn Whitmore
Students ride in to free food and resources during the Bike to School Event between the Lory Student Center and Morgan Library on September 20, 2023. The event was put on as a part of Transportation Demand Management Week. TDM is used to “ensure safe, quitable access to campus for all modes of travel.”

On Sept. 20, the Associated Students of Colorado State University joined forces with Parking & Transportations Services for the annual Bike 2 School event, encouraging students to embrace eco-friendly modes of transportation such as biking, walking or skateboarding. The event was inspired by the success of the annual Bike to Breakfast event held during the fall semester.

“Nick (DeSalvo) and I got the idea for Bike 2 School day while discussing sustainable transportation with Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt,” said Alex Silverhart, ASCSU vice president. “There are numerous parking and pollution issues on campus that can be mitigated if we leave our cars at home.”

Parking and Transportation Services also shares this vision of sustainability and hosts Bike to Breakfast events every fall semester to support the university in achieving its Climate Action Plan goal: climate neutrality.

“Parking and Transportation holds a recurring Bike to Breakfast every fall, and today, we’re doing it in support of ASCSU’s Bike 2 School day,” said Jamie Gaskill, associate director of active transportation for CSU Parking & Transportation Services. “We’re not only providing education but also offering food as a token of appreciation for choosing biking as a mode of transportation.” 

During Bike to Breakfast, students who commuted via biking, skating, walking or public transportation to campus were treated to complimentary coffee, tea and breakfast in the morning while supplies lasted.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Lory Student Center lawn, organizations like the Body Project, the Alternative Transportation Fee Advisory Board and The Spoke joined ASCSU in educating and celebrating alternative transportation methods.

“I think Bike 2 School is a fantastic way to encourage students and staff to bike to school, and I can envision it growing even larger in the future,” said Dane Roesler, a mentor at the Body Project at CSU. 

The primary goal of Bike 2 School was not only to celebrate and appreciate student cyclists but also to educate students on safe biking practices. Information on bike adjustments, helmet fitting and guidance on navigating the new bicycle roundabout being constructed on Pitkin Street was provided.

“Our primary focus is being an educational bike shop on campus,” said Will Walton, an employee at The Spoke who did free bike adjustments for students at the event. “We aim to teach people how to fix their bikes so they can continue riding after college, promoting a lifelong commitment to cycling.”

Fort Collins held the distinction of being one of Colorado’s two platinum-level cycling-friendly cities in 2020, with Colorado State University earning the exclusive status of a platinum bike-friendly campus in 2022, according to the League of American Bicyclists.

“We put in significant efforts to make this a bike-friendly university through infrastructure development, education initiatives and events like this to encourage safe and enjoyable biking as an excellent mode of transportation,” Gaskill said.

Colorado State University has reapplied for its designation as a bike-friendly university. Students who utilize alternative transportation methods can provide feedback to Parking & Transportation Services for the League of American Bicyclists evaluation.

If you missed Bike 2 School, explore the offerings of Parking & Transportation Services, including their Bike to Breakfast event, to learn how you can contribute to a more sustainable planet through biking.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophie_masia.
