Horoscopes Jan. 19-25

Hello my cosmic darlings; welcome back. As we return from break and settle into a new year, the sky pivots decisively into Aquarius, pulling energy away from Capricorn’s endurance and toward something more honest. Between Jan. 19 and Jan. 23, Mercury, Venus, Mars and the Sun all change signs or form exact aspects with Pluto. These planets all then move through the first degrees of Aquarius, marking one of the clearest energetic shifts of the early year. The question now isn’t how quickly we can get back to normal, it’s whether that normal still fits.

Venus conjunct Pluto on Tuesday sets the emotional tone for the week. Desires sharpen; attachments deepen or dissolve. What we value becomes impossible to ignore. Saturn sextile Uranus offers rare support for sustainable change. This is not rebellion for its own sake, but restructuring that actually lasts. Mars, moving from Capricorn to Aquarius, shifts motivation from duty to belief. Mercury’s final aspects in Capricorn — sextiles to Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — help us carry lessons from the past with intention rather than obligation.

This is not the week to snap back into old routines just because the calendar turned. Conversations under Mercury conjunct Pluto demand honesty. The Sun’s conjunction with Pluto asks for integrity. As we return to structure, the heavens ask us whether we are willing to move forward as our better selves rather than as versions we have outgrown.

This week, know that there is no rush to have it all figured out, only an opportunity to begin again with intention.

Love, your returning Gemini

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week activates your long-term goals and social world as multiple Aquarius transits light up your future-facing houses. Mercury conjunct Pluto brings a conversation or realization that changes how you see your role within a group or community. It may start to feel clear to you which alliances no longer feel mutual. Let your actions align with what you actually believe. Do not pretend to be content when you are not.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Career and public direction come into focus as the Sun, Mercury and Pluto move through Aquarius. You may feel pressure to define where you’re headed, but this week is more about honesty than certainty. Mercury sextile Saturn helps you articulate boundaries clearly, especially with authority figures. Venus conjunct Pluto could stir intensity around recognition or power dynamics. Choose integrity over approval.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

This is a mentally activating week, especially as Mercury moves into Aquarius and meets Pluto. New ideas or perspectives may fundamentally shift how you understand a belief, academic path or future plan. Conversations will feel heavier but more meaningful than usual. Mars entering Aquarius gives you the energy to pursue something that feels intellectually alive. Follow what challenges you to grow, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Themes of trust, vulnerability and shared responsibility surface under this week’s Aquarius stellium. Venus conjunct Pluto may bring emotional depth in a close relationship or financial entanglement. Mercury conjunct Pluto asks you to name what you’ve been holding back. While this can feel intense, you know that there is relief in clarity. It is time to slowly let depth replace avoidance.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your relationships are under the microscope this week as Aquarius transits activate your partnership sector. The Sun and Mercury conjunct Pluto bring important conversations that redefine balance and honesty. Venus conjunct Pluto intensifies attraction, commitment or emotional truth. Mars entering Aquarius energizes collaboration but won’t tolerate superficiality. Say what you mean, Leo. You will receive authenticity when you practice it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

For you, Virgo, this week highlights routines, health and the systems that keep your life running. Mercury’s supportive aspects to Saturn and Uranus help you rethink how you structure your time. Mars entering Aquarius motivates change, but Pluto asks that it be meaningful rather than cosmetic. Small adjustments have long-term impact. Build what you can sustain.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Creativity and desire deepen this week as Venus conjunct Pluto stirs powerful emotions around love, art or self-expression. The Aquarius energy asks you to take your joy seriously rather than putting it on the back burner. Let play be honest this week rather than performative. Mercury conjunct Pluto brings clarity about what inspires you, as well as what doesn’t anymore.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Home, family and emotional foundations are activated as the Aquarius pile-up reaches into your private life. Conversations under Mercury conjunct Pluto may feel vulnerable but necessary. Venus conjunct Pluto can bring emotional truth to the surface, especially around attachment and safety. Let yourself be vulnerable, Scorpio. This week is about restructuring your inner world, not escaping it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Mercury entering Aquarius and conjunct Pluto gives weight to your words and ideas. A conversation, message or decision could shift how you move forward. This shift is a necessary start to your development journey this year. Mars entering Aquarius energizes learning, writing and connection. Learn, speak thoughtfully and pay close attention to who your words impact. They are listening more than you think.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

This week reframes your relationship to worth, resources and self-trust. As Mars leaves your sign, pressure eases and clarity remains. Venus conjunct Pluto asks what you truly value, not what feels impressive or expected. Mercury’s final Capricorn aspects help you make grounded decisions. Invest your energy in alignment with your intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Happy birthday, Aquarius. This is your reset. With the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Pluto all moving through your sign, you’re stepping into a new chapter with intensity and intention. Mercury conjunct Pluto sharpens self-awareness. Venus conjunct Pluto deepens desire and magnetism. Mars entering Aquarius restores momentum. You don’t need to rush; simply let this wave of cosmic power guide you to your next journey. You are more than ready.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This week asks for rest, reflection and internal honesty. Saturn sextile Uranus supports subtle but lasting inner change. Conversations may happen behind the scenes and realizations might arrive quietly. Mercury conjunct Pluto encourages truth without drama. Trust what surfaces; it is preparing you for what comes next.