Horoscopes Nov. 10-16

Mercury is now fully retrograde in Sagittarius: The sign of convictions, big beliefs and bold statements. When Mercury retrogrades here, the universe asks us if we know the full truth. People tend to speak with certainty under this influence, but their words fall apart under inspection. We must breathe before we speak and investigate before we judge.

Saturn trines Lilith on Monday, inviting us to reclaim the pieces of ourselves we’ve buried for approval. Remember that you can never be too much or too intense with the right people. On Tuesday, Jupiter goes retrograde in Cancer, shifting expansion inward. It is time to stop chasing external validation and start asking if what we seek is worthwhile. What we think is comfort can also be suffocating, and this retrograde will show us the difference.

Jupiter’s hard truths can certainly be difficult this week. Wednesday will bring a hefty dose of confrontation when Mercury and Mars conjunct in Sagittarius, meaning the planets of communication and passion are joining forces to ignite conviction. Blunt truths and emotional honesty that don’t ask for permission will paint the day. Do not temper your fervor, dear reader, but avoid being reactive. Argue with intent, not impulse.

The Moon drifts through Cancer this weekend to enhance our empathy and end the week on a softer note. This is a good time to tap into a more feminine and maternal side to nourish ourselves and those we love. We remember that closeness isn’t a trap — it’s a choice.

The Scorpio sun continues its job of carving away illusions throughout the week, this week’s illusion being the notion that we need to have it all figured out in order to move forward. We don’t. We just need to be honest enough to adjust mid-journey. Personas are optional now; self-revelation is not.

Love,

A Gemini stoking the flames

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You’re normally the leader, but this week asks you to become a seeker. Mercury retrograde shines an equal spotlight on the beliefs you preach and the ones you break in private, giving you the opportunity to reflect on your values. Conversations with people from different backgrounds are likely to shift your worldview. By the weekend, you’ll realize excitement isn’t the same as alignment. Let the universe redirect you toward what actually empowers you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Old emotional, financial or karmic debts resurface to be handled, not feared. A relationship you thought was settled needs deeper truth-telling. Instead of shutting down, ask the harder question: What do you both need to feel safe? Jupiter’s retrograde reminds you that vulnerability grows wealth in all forms. Do not hoard your heart, invest it wisely.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your ruler, Mercury, is back in retrograde, this time in your sister sign, Sagittarius. As always, you have the most to learn and the most to gain in times of retrograde. This cycle works to highlight unfinished conflicts so you can demand clarity. Stay confident, Gemini, even if it feels as if your shortfalls are on full display. However, the Mars conjunction this week gives you courage to speak your needs without apologizing for having them. In your relationships, let commitment mean choosing each other, even when it’s inconvenient.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Jupiter retrograde in your sign shifts your focus from giving to receiving. You’ve stretched yourself thin trying to care for everyone else. Now the question is: Who shows up when you ask for help? Small changes to your routines like meals, sleep and daily rituals can curate emotional stability. This week is a lesson in sustainability, so nurture yourself like someone worth protecting.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your creative fire is reignited this week, and it will be as messy as it is beautiful. People won’t always understand what you’re expressing, but that’s not the point. Make yourself seen, but watch your ego as your romantic life is likely to intensify. Love doesn’t need a winner, it needs a witness. A project or passion from the past resurfaces, and this time you are ready to finish it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Your ruling planet is retrograde again, and it’s stirring up the foundations of home and comfort. You may feel like you’re fixing problems faster than others can create them, but this week asks you to pause and ask whether those problems were ever yours to own. Mercury being in conjunction with Mars could make frustrations spill out in sharp words, especially with family or roommates. Don’t swallow your feelings to keep the peace. Let miscommunication lead you to clarity. You deserve to live in a space and relationship where your needs aren’t treated like afterthoughts.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You are on fire this week, feeling both emboldened and scattered. You’re learning that communication isn’t just speaking beautifully, it’s speaking truthfully. A stalled writing or intellectual project picks up momentum again, but not without revision. It is important to reflect on your process and be selective with your energy this week as confrontations may surface. Every conversation doesn’t deserve your diplomacy, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Money matters shift this week; not in crisis, but in clarity. You realize where financial empowerment has been replaced by fear. It is time to audit your values so you can make smarter choices. You may feel protective of your resources, but generosity toward yourself is part of the healing. Invest in what supports the person you’re becoming, not the one you outgrew.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

With Mercury retrograde in your sign, identity feels like an ever-changing moving target. You may feel misunderstood, but that is because you are shedding an old persona. Mars gives you fuel, but not necessarily direction. Don’t rush growth: The new version of you deserves a thoughtful debut. Remember that rest is part of revitalization.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You’re reaching your limit with self-sacrifice, Capricorn. Mars and Mercury dig up what you’ve swallowed to keep the peace, and you begin to realize that being the strong one doesn’t mean being the silent one. Although it may be tempting, don’t rush to public confrontation. Healing happens in the privacy of your inner world first. The invisible labor you do for others must be acknowledged, but start by meditating.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your circle shifts, causing you to analyze who lifts you up and who drains you. Group dynamics may reveal hidden motives, but don’t assume malice where there’s immaturity. A past friend or lover might reconnect, not for nostalgia but for closure. This can be painful, but you know it is necessary. Remember that consensus comes when expectations are mutual.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Saturn and Lilith are teaming up in your sign this week to ask you to stop performing softness and start protecting it. That means speaking up and setting those uncomfortable boundaries. With the sun still in Scorpio illuminating your deeper desires, you may find yourself wanting more emotional reciprocity and more depth — ask for it. As for your career, Mercury retrograde brings breakthroughs disguised as setbacks. Take a deep breath, Pisces. If something collapses, it wasn’t supporting you anyway. This week is about choosing a dream that chooses you back.