Horoscopes Sept. 1-7

This week is mostly an escalation of last week’s energy until eclipse season begins Sept. 7. The skies continue to shift toward Virgo and Pisces, creating a sense of urgency toward the emotional- and identity-centered revelations we have been having.

Now is a time to re-evaluate and let go, but only you know what you need to let go of. This week we inhale before the eclipse — next week we exhale.

The week before a lunar eclipse usually brings an odd mix of lethargic and chaotic energy as the issues in our lives are brought to the surface and our psyche senses the changing tides. With Mercury’s shift into Virgo on Wednesday, we may be feeling like we can talk our way out of these inner conflicts. While the precision in our speech is heightened, this will not solve everything.

Uranus will go retrograde on Saturday, shaking things up when we feel the least ready. Sudden shifts may occur, and many of you may find out something new. Any time the God of chaos makes moves, our mental pathways are reoriented. It may be time to challenge authority.

Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces feel this week the strongest with most transits occurring in mutable signs. Attention turns to Pisces in particular, with the full lunar eclipse occurring in their sign. For some, the eclipse will bring out deep-seated emotions that have been locked away. For others, the eclipse may feel as if we are being drawn into the astral realm without consent. It will be difficult to stay grounded and rational as our bearings begin to slip.

The theme this week is: Brace yourself. The lunar eclipse on Sunday is just the beginning of the difficult yet much needed astrological storm that will take place for the rest of the year. Everything that comes up is meant to be, so there is no point in avoiding those internal battles anymore.

Love, an avoidant Gemini

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

It is time to recenter yourself and start asking what you need in order to lock in. You always have the mental energy to be successful, but Mercury in Virgo heightens your abilities this week. Pick up a new healthy habit, establish some routines and listen to your feelings. You are prone to having an emotional outbreak, but this time it may be OK. All that will be is meant to be.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

The changes that the eclipse will bring to your sign will mostly impact your relationships. Take a close look at your friendships and assess what areas need to be improved on or let go of entirely. Now is also a good time to prosper in your romantic endeavors if you allow yourself to go play and be creative. Do not be afraid to ask for help this week.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Uranus retrogrades in your sign on Wednesday, which may bring some plot twists. The changes you experience are more likely to take place internally, targeting your sense of identify and self-expression. However, you may also receive a big piece of news regarding your career or family life.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

It is time for you to challenge yourself to see multiple perspectives as a way to try to break free from your current ways of thinking. Your energies are heightened right now, but it would be a shame to put that energy toward more of the same. You are on the verge of embarking on a karmic journey toward spiritual breakthrough, but you tend to hold yourself back.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

This week, it is time for you to focus on manifesting abundance. You tend to get caught up in the idea that you don’t deserve good things in life or maybe that you must earn any good that comes to you. Rather than assume you haven’t yet earned your place in the world, try to embrace the gifts given to you by the universe and open your heart to more.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

With your sign being so prominent in the heavens right now, it is time to learn how to put yourself first. Do only what you feel like doing and ignore the chatter from others. It is OK to be selfish when it means you stop being a doormat.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Right now it is all about work-life balance for you, Libra. Prioritize wellness and routine right now so things may move smoothly in the future. You are handling the gloom and chaos of the eclipse shadow period better than others, so be sure to water your water signs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Saturn continues to teach you karmic lessons about your self-expression, and this week, the lesson continues in the subject of play. It is a great time for you to spread your wings, be a little warmer than usual and start seeking out fun. The friendships you make at this time in your life have the potential to last.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Some of your foundations may be shifting, especially in areas related to your home life. Your relationships with and ties to your family may reorient or, on the flip side, become stronger than ever. Either way, your deep emotional psyche will be tied to what you consider to be home, so check there before making any big decisions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

The universe asks you to reflect on yourself right now without making any big, unnecessary changes. Ask yourself where you lack clarity in life and why that may be. Does your routine serve you, or are you growing restless? Where do you need more clarity in life? Pay close attention to how you carry yourself in the next few days, then prepare to get to work on repairs next week.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

The stars seem to be congregating in your second house, drawing attention toward your finances. While your financial situation may change on the surface, what is important is that you pay attention to how your money is connected to your self-worth. Your emotional well-being is sometimes tied to your wallet, so how can you manifest wealth by prioritizing wellness?

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are the star of the week, Pisces, although it may not feel like it. Of all the signs, you are having the biggest identity crisis as the universe brings you revelations about your self-image and path in life. Everything that leaves you was meant to go, and everything that comes to you will serve you later. Your connection to the astral realm is strong right now, so take everything as a sign. What have you been hanging onto that no longer serves you?

