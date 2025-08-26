Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

New semester, new music: Don’t overlook these 2025 album releases

Ruby Secrest, Arts and Entertainment Editor
August 25, 2025
Collegian | Falyn Sebastian
Graphic of person listening to music with headphones.

As a new fall semester begins, students pop in their earbuds and begin scrolling through their playlists, searching for new music. There have been too many album releases in 2025 to keep track of, and while no one is denying that “Man’s Best Friend” and “Virgin” are deserving of all the love they’ve received, there are some hidden gems that seem to have been overlooked in the midst of it all.

Finding new music can feel like a daunting task. While your workload piles up for the semester ahead, we figured we would make it easier for you to compile a fall playlist. Whether you’re walking to class, in need of a mental break from your roommate or simply want to fixate on new music this semester, here are some albums we strongly recommend you don’t overlook.

1. ‘AIN’T NO DAMN WAY!’ by KAYTRANADA

KAYTRANADA, known for his collaborative hits, dropped an album that set him up to be a singular creative device. Known for his albums “BUBBA” and “99.9%”, the Montreal producer dropped his first album that primarily featured noncollaborative work. “AIN’T NO DAMN WAY!” is cool, funky and beautifully rhythmic all at once. It’s perfect for getting your body moving in the morning or for motivating yourself to cram for that 11:59 p.m. deadline. This album is a must-listen.

2. ‘Live at Revolution Hall’ by Adrianne Lenker 

What is worse than a band that sounds great on the record but terrible live? Nothing!

Fortunately for everyone, Adrianne Lenker has never had this issue, and the evidence lies in her live recordings. “Live at Revolution Hall” is everything that a live album should be. There is good reason for the band Big Thief having the following that it does. These recordings bring the listener through small, intimate moments with the audience to big, boisterous instrumentals that highlight Lenker’s solo work as well as Big Thief’s repertoire.

This album not only proves that the band sounds good live but also evokes the comfort and wholesome moments that make live performances what they are. So if you seek comfort during a time of change, look no further than this album. It feels like a hug.

3. ‘Blush’ by Kevin Abstract 

The man has done it again.

“Blush” is the perfect combination of Kevin Abstract’s 2019 album “ARIZONA BABY” and musical contributions in his former group “BROCKHAMPTON.” Abstract combines his wide range of musical inspiration into this one album, showcasing multiple genre influences while not straying away from his own sound.

The theme for this album is broad yet also concise. Some songs are perfect for Ram Band pregames, some for the postsummer rainy drives around Horsetooth Reservoir and others for the everyday playlist addition. With multiple features on the album, such as Love Spells, E Bleu, JPEGMAFIA, Dominic Fike and more, this album meets various playlist criteria. 

4. ‘EURO-COUNTRY’ by CMAT

“EURO-COUNTRY” is that girl, and it’s not even fully released yet. The Irish singer-songwriter has a musical style that is worth supporting. Her mix of country and mainstream-pop allows all of her albums to be relevant without getting repetitive. While the full album has yet to be released, what is out so far is beautiful, personable, witty and fun — perfect for the 20-something crisis that is bound to happen within the four — or so — years of undergrad. 

5. ‘Moisturizer’ by Wet Leg

Last but not least, Wet Leg continues to do feminine post-punk fans proud. Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2023. Wet Leg is not a band to be messed with. If you’re someone who loves a good Olivia Rodrigo angst song but don’t know where to turn for more, this album is meant for you. Witty lyrics, pugnacious guitar, toe-tap-worthy drums and the voice of Rhian Teasdale — to put it simply, it’s too good not to receive a listen.

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

