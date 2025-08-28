Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Creative influence continues to shift amid age of ‘the bite’

Gigi Young, Digital and Social Director
August 28, 2025
Collegian | Alli Adams
A person holding up multiple phones, tablets, and ipads with multiple arms, with three monitors surrounding them.

The rise of short-form content has completely changed how we consume media, entertainment and even news. Not that long ago, people carved out hours for TV shows, novels and movies. Now? Most of us are glued to TikTok loops, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. And it’s not just about shorter attention spans; it’s about how people want to connect with stories today.

Short-form content is quick, snackable and dangerously addictive. For a lot of people, it’s the first stop when they want entertainment or a sense of community.

Take music. Back in the day, you’d discover songs on the radio, maybe even sit through a whole album. Now a track can live or die based on whether 15 seconds of it goes viral. Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road” is the textbook example. It didn’t blow up because of radio or MTV-level music videos. It went viral because people couldn’t stop looping a tiny snippet for cowboy memes and dance challenges. That little loop was enough to take the song to No. 1 on Billboard and keep it there for 19 weeks. The crazy part? Tons of people didn’t even know the whole song, only “the bite.” It seems that in 2025, a chorus is worth more than an album.

Creators know this, too. Musicians are front-loading songs so the hook hits before you can swipe. Comedians trim their sets into tight 30-second clips. Movie studios chop trailers into memeable one-liners or three-second reaction shots. More and more, the bite comes first, and the art itself is shaped around the chance at becoming viral.

For audiences, it’s both exhilarating and exhausting. The endless feed means there’s always something new — fresh jokes, songs or minidramas — playing on your screen with every flick of the thumb. But it comes with a side effect people now casually call “brainrot.”

After an hour of swiping through hundreds of fragmented clips, the mind feels overstimulated and undernourished — the way you might after eating a bag of cookies and calling it dinner. Long-form content suddenly feels harder to focus on. Watching movie feels too long. Reading a book feels like work. Entertainment turns into quantity over quality, with algorithms force-feeding the next clip before you’ve even processed the last.

This shift reflects more than just habit; it’s reshaping the very logic of culture. Short-form spreads fast because platforms are designed to push it beyond a creator’s immediate circle. Anyone with a phone has the chance to reach millions of users in hours — something that once required entire PR teams or media companies.

The democratization is real: Barriers to enter music, film, comedy and even journalism have begun to crumble. A teenager in a bedroom now competes — often successfully — with Hollywood studios and record labels.

Critics are not wrong to point out the trade-offs. You cannot explain climate change in 30 seconds. A viral sound bite from a politician rarely gives the full story. And making everything algorithm-friendly can flatten nuance. But writing off short-form as “lesser” misses the point. Packing meaning, humor or emotion into 60 seconds is its own kind of art. A haiku isn’t a novel, but it can still hit just as hard. The same is true with a well-made clip.

And no, long-form isn’t dying. People still binge entire seasons, get lost in novels and tune into three-hour podcasts. But increasingly, the gateway to those longer works is a clip, a meme or a sound bite that floats across someone’s feed.

Short-form doesn’t just compete with long-form; it curates it, teases it and points audiences toward worthwhile media.

The age of the bite isn’t a passing phase; it’s the foundation of modern media. Whether you see it as a creative revolution or a brainrot factory, it’s here to stay. For better or worse, it’s rewiring the way we think, laugh, share and discover what matters in culture. 

Reach Gigi Young at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
horoscopes
Horoscopes Aug. 24-31
Graphic of person listening to music with headphones.
New semester, new music: Don't overlook these 2025 album releases
Image of cartoon red carpet, curtains and movie screen.
‘Superman’ redefines heroism through new strength in empathy, truth
More in Entertainment
An illustration of an anthropomorphic ram holding a soda, surrounded by several movie theater motifs, like a bag of popcorn and some film strips.
'Yellowjackets' season 3 is messy, flawed, still worth watching
David Knodle performs with his band, Horse Bitch, during Fort Collins' annual music festival FoCoMX April 18. The Denver-based punk band performed at Washington's.
Pushing creative boundaries: FoCoMX artists explore performance as protest
Photo courtesy of Saxsquatch.
Saxsquatch sighted performing beastly funk experience
More in Homepage
(Graphic Illustration by Jake Dunaetz | The Collegian)
LFTE: What to expect from The Collegian news desk
Image of a mountain and the words "Collegian Columnist" above.
Engle: Pretentiousness is misunderstood
Wide receiver Lavon Brown (82) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Keynan Higgins (89) during a spring football scrimmage April 26.
CSU football looks forward to first road test against Washington
About the Contributor
Gigi Young
Gigi Young, Digital & Social Director
As digital and social managing editor, Gigi Young’s goal is to improve the reach of The Rocky Mountain Collegian. Her belief that an informed public is a powerful public, combined with her goal of bettering the lives of her peers and the world at large, led her to this position. Born and raised in Chicago’s North Shore, Young came to Colorado curious to experience the Rocky Mountain lifestyle. She is a junior majoring in business administration with concentrations in marketing and international business and minoring in media production. Beyond her academic pursuits, Young is deeply passionate about driving positive change and making a meaningful impact on the world. This passion is reflected in her commitment to telling stories that inspire transformation. She means business. Ambitious to advance the values of The Collegian, Young is bringing to this role her diverse skill set and business acumen, which she developed by working as an independent marketing consultant and international marketing development intern. An avid traveler, her international experience lends her the savvy to engage diverse populations through her work. A fan of movies, music and coffee, Young can always be found at The Lyric or an Aggie Theatre show and is a regular at the Alley Cat Coffeehouse. She is excited to work with The Collegian to interact with, impact and empower the CSU and Fort Collins community.