Horoscopes: Feb. 3-9

Since early October, Jupiter has been retrograding through the sign of Gemini, asking us to reassess our relationship with overconsumption, overspending and overgenerosity. Now with Jupiter stationing direct, things will flow more freely and opportunities will begin to open back up. At the same time, Venus enters Aries and brings us a renewed enthusiasm for fun, love, beauty and commitment.

This week is all about action and moving forward. Focus on pursuing the things that fill you with joy, be with your besties and allow yourself to be spontaneous without being reckless. Venus in Aries can make us feel confident and bold but not without making us a little stupid, too. It’s going to be a good week, Stars.

Ad

Love,

A Pisces sun, Aries moon, Taurus rising

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

As Venus enters your sign, expect to feel a lot more like yourself this week. You’ll feel secure in your life and confident that you can handle any situation thrown your way. You may also notice more romantic attention, and with Gemini direct in your house of communication, you’re quite the flirt. Schmooze wisely, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Since October, you’ve been asked to assess your spending habits and what makes you feel secure. Now that you’ve learned safety doesn’t come from external factors, you’ll find yourself blessed with opportunities to make more. Start from within, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Now that Jupiter is direct in your sign, you’ll find a wealth of confidence over the next week that will allow you to move forward and show up for the people in your life. No more canceling at the last minute because you don’t want to go out, Gemini. Your friends want to see you!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

If you’ve been withdrawn from the world lately, it’s time to step out of your shell. With Jupiter going direct in the private sector of your life and Venus moving into the most public section of your chart, you’re sure to make a good impression wherever you go. Don’t be shy; walls aren’t meant for flowers, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Jupiter retrograde asked you to assess who your real friends are and why you’re entertaining those who don’t fill your cup more. Now that it’s direct, you have more opportunities to make long-lasting, true friendships so long as you reflect on how they align with your values. Raise those standards, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

While the other zodiacs find themselves getting a bit of a break with the current transits, you are still being asked to do some healing. Gemini direct in your career sector brings opportunities in school and work, but Venus in Aries is asking you to examine your unconscious thoughts about work and friendships. It’s up to you to keep a work-life balance, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Over the coming weeks, curiosity and being open to learning will elevate your romantic and creative endeavors. Jupiter is offering an extra sweet boost into your higher education and worldly wisdoms while Venus is gracing your sector of romantic relationships. Magic is made through discussion, Libra.

Ad

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

These two transits hold very different energies for you. On one hand, Venus in Aries is asking you to focus on romance, joy and art. On the other, Gemini direct in your house of taboo and resurrection wants you to lean into all things dark and indecorous. Enjoy the chaos, Scorpio.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Since October, you’ve put up with other people’s demands and expectations of you. You might feel like your cup is empty, but as Jupiter stations direct and Venus moves into your house of daily routines, you’ll find a renewed sense of dedication to self-care. Pick off the energetic lint you’ve picked up, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Lately you’ve spent a lot of time on the external circumstances in your life. This week, turn inward to your home life, and assess the ways you’re decompressing. Sure — rotting in bed after class can be self-care, but so is taking all the trash out of your car. Allowing yourself good times requires some unfun self-care, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

If you have had a hard time expressing your emotions or feelings about your favorite things, fear not because the clouds are parting this week. Jupiter is going direct in your sector of fun and creativity, allowing you to more easily enjoy yourself. Venus in your communication sector gives you an extra intellectual edge. Yap away, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Things in your home life may have been sticky over the past five months, but the stagnant energy is finally moving as Jupiter brings you opportunities to deepen connections with your nearest and dearest. Venus will be entering your sector of money and finances as well, so if there’s a time to take your roommates to lunch, it’s this week, Pisces.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.