Jazz Combos Concert showcases student emotion through music

As rain turned to snow the evening of Oct. 30, the Griffin Concert Hall showcased the Jazz Combos Concert, which featured three jazz combo bands.

The evening opened with Combo IV. Playing songs such as “Recorda Me” by Joe Henderson and “Strasbourg / St. Denis” by Roy Hargrove, the combo projected the emotion of the music onto the audience.

Combo IV comprised Otto Berga on piano; Jenison Brown on guitar; Henry Bridgeman on bass; KC Flanagan on saxophone; Caelan Herk on trombone; and Hunter Luedtke on trumpet.

“It was my first time performing on stage in a combo, so I thought it was super fun,” Luedtke said.

Combo III took the stage shortly thereafter. Their performance drew from several genres, making for a diverse yet intriguing musical number. One of their performed songs included “Someday My Prince Will Come” by Frank Churchill and Larry Morey, popularized by the Disney movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” They also played “Straight, No Chaser” by Thelonious Monk, in which each musician showcased their talent in a solo feature.

Starring in Combo III were Myles Launer on piano; Aedyn Simon on drums; Zach Gast on guitar; Delaney Wolinski on bass; William Edmundson on saxophone; and Riley Meadows on trumpet.

Combo II took the stage to close out the night. Their pieces had a lot of emotion attached to the members of the combo. “Starboard” was written by piano player Damian Lesperance-Young and was inspired by his experience on a cruise ship. “The Peace You Bring” was written by alto saxophone player Anthony Sacheli for his girlfriend.

Along with the other three pieces performed by Combo II, these songs created a distinct atmosphere of ease and undivided attention.

Combo II is made up of Damian Lesperance-Young on piano; Brian Tremper on drums; Henry Allison on guitar; Garrett Yackey on bass; Anthony Sacheli on alto saxophone and flute; and Samuel Helgerson on trumpet.

Although Combo I did not play that night, their next performance will be Nov. 14.

All three groups let loose on stage and filled the night with jazz of all sorts: quiet, loud, fast, slow, cheerful and somber. The musicians embodied the music they performed and did so while living in the moment.

“We don’t have to prove anything; we just go out and play,” Tremper said. “Taking that to every performance is a really good way to not only just enjoy yourself more but also to play better.”

The audience was exposed to several emotions throughout the 90-minute show. Like the musicians, they got lost in the music that illuminated the air and walked out of the concert hall with an array of emotions.

“The one from Anthony (Sacheli) was very emotional because he wrote that for his girlfriend who lived in Michigan,” attendee Lucas Huesman said. “It really hit home because you could tell that he put a lot of his emotions into how he feels about her and their relationship. It was just really nice to listen to.”

