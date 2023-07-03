Your+guide+to+the+Fort+Collins+4th+of+July

Fort Collins always delivers when it comes to town events, so if your Fourth of July barbecue got canceled or if you’re not one for party planning, FoCo’s got you covered. Starting as early as 6 a.m., there are enough fun activities to keep you busy the entire day. Here are four activities to check out this Tuesday.

Firecracker 5k

The Firecracker 5k has been an annual event in Fort Collins for years, and it features four different events for runners of different ages and skill sets. These include the Citizen’s 5k run/walk, the Elite 5k, and a kids’ one-mile race.

All races take place at City Park, and the times and registration details can be found on the website. The website’s map shows the various course laps circling around the park as well as Sheldon Lake.

The packet pickup and registration is from 6:15-7:15 a.m., and the adult entry fee is $50 until the day of the race, when it will cost $55 to join. Fort Collins Running Club members receive a discount when they sign up in advance.

The Citizen’s 5k kickoff is at 7:30 a.m., followed by Elite 5k at 8:30 a.m. If you’re an active early bird, this could be the perfect way to begin your holiday.

An Old-Fashioned Independence Day

Run by the Poudre Landmarks Foundation, the Avery House is bringing back their Old-Fashioned Independence Day event.

Located at 328 W Mountain Ave., the organization provides old-fashioned games and activities on the lawn for free for the whole family. Croquet and bean bag toss will be set up and ready for guests to join the fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tours of the historic Avery House will also be offered during this time for a reduced price of $5 per person. They will also provide crafts and historic souvenirs for guests to purchase.

You won’t have to worry about missing the city parade because it starts right in front of Avery House at 10 a.m. and proceeds down West Mountain Avenue.

Independence Day Parade

The annual Fort Collins Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Mountain Avenue, traveling west between Howes Street and Jackson Avenue. Viewers are welcome to line up anywhere along its path.

Celebratory community members march down the avenue all decked out in themed gear, waving flags and showing their spirit.

Food Truck Rally

As most FoCo residents know, Tuesday is food truck day at City Park. So for The Fourth of July, the City of Fort Collins decided to spice up the weekly tradition.

According to the website, music, food trucks and activities begin at 1 p.m. instead of the usual 5:30 p.m.

As usual, there will be live musical performances, as well as a delicious array of dishes served from local vendors.

Once everyone has finished their food, they will be entertained by a beautiful firework show starting at 9:45 p.m. over Sheldon Lake.

Hopefully at least one thing on this list struck your fancy, so go out and enjoy the fourth with the lovely Fort Collins community.