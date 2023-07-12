Today's top stories
Horoscopes July 24-30

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
July 26, 2023
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

If you wrote your goals down on the new moon last week or had intentions of accomplishing something July 17, you may have already made significant progress due to the shifts in nodes (see last week’s article). If you have not done this, it is never too late to start taking action toward your higher self, especially since the sun entered Leo July 22. This is a time for us to enjoy ourselves and express joy. I think Leo season is one of the best seasons for us to enjoy art and embrace happiness.

Keep shining,   

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your energy is dynamic and ambitious this week. You are getting your name out by talking to all sorts of people. You will soon find yourself in a position of leadership for a team that has the same passions you do. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You have been reflecting on yourself lately and have been asking yourself to be more honest about what you want. Ruled by Venus, you are a true romantic, and you shouldn’t have to settle for anything less than the love you desire and deserve. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

When you write, you do it from the heart. Mercury is in Virgo until Oct. 4, meaning you will have success in storytelling at this time because Mercury is your home planet. If you ever find yourself with writer’s block, your friends are here to help. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

It is time for your new chapter to begin, Cancer. I know it is often scary to let the past go; however, you should do so in order to come to terms with the changes you’ve gone through. I believe in you!

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Happy birthday! This is your season, Leo, and it is going to be dazzling. You have a lot of great family and friends around you ready to celebrate the next chapter of your life. You are the main character, of course, and this year will bring you great luck in the manifestations you set out. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Life seems like it has been going faster than usual, Virgo. You haven’t been able to take time for yourself to contemplate your next steps and career path. You honestly just need a break because you may be going through burn out. All will be OK, and you will come back refreshed soon.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You have a lot of different emotions going on at this time, Libra, but you are learning more about how to ground yourself. The universe is pushing you to take space to hone in on your talents and skills. Abundance and big change are finally coming to you. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are embracing the Leo energy this month because as a Scorpio, you are the true manifester of the zodiac. There is a lot of time for you to be with friends and family. The summer has been pleasant, and you have been going with the flow a lot more. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Focusing on your career is important, Sagittarius, but don’t lose yourself while doing it. Your final weeks of summer should still have hints of fun and relaxation. Stop your centaur hooves from running for a moment and breathe.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are learning how to adapt and not let your logic get the best of you. In fact, you are finally looking toward what your heart wants and following it. Leo season is all about following your inner self and intuition. Be proud of yourself, Capricorn!

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You have been reconnecting with friends from the past and have been putting the puzzle pieces together to a series of dreams you’ve been having. Your world is currently spiritual, and you are randomly meeting people who are giving you the messages you need to hear.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You have a high sense of awareness around you, Pisces. You can often read a room and know what everybody is feeling during the moment. Someone is admiring your empathetic nature from afar and wants to get close to you. This person will reveal themselves during a gathering.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
