Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

Mars will be in Virgo on July 10, firing up our motivation to complete work goals and master skills. The concept of perfectionism will be highlighted in this transit, and although focusing on small details can be important, we should be more gentle toward ourselves. As a Libra sun myself, I often get caught up in the cycle of perfection, but something I do to combat this is realize that life is a process of constant learning. Imperfection is actually quite amazing.

Best of luck,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You should never let anyone doubt your talents, Aries. I understand it is easy to make mistakes; however, you are innovative and creative. Someone will reach out to you this week to pull you on a different path. Take the chance!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You are not a big fan of huge changes, Taurus, let alone people trying to get you out of bed in the early morning. A new job opportunity will come your way, bringing a new chapter and a shift in your schedule. You’ve got this!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

People asking you what you want to do in life bothers you sometimes, Gemini. I mean, if they really look at your personality, you are basically fit for anything! Living your best life is what brings you joy, and that is what matters. You deserve to embrace the youthful spirit within you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

One of your best traits that shows people you care is when you cook for them. You have the best senses, Cancer! If you find yourself bored this summer, why not have a picnic with some of your closest friends?

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Fabulous Leo, you truly belong in the sun. While the people around you may not be the biggest fans of the blazing summer, you know exactly how to take care of yourself and establish a routine. You will be all set for fall in no time, so keep going.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Focusing on yourself is the goal this July, Virgo. You may feel the need to disconnect from social media and prioritize your health. During this time, it would be beneficial to write about your experiences and feelings. It will aid in contextualizing your emotions and connecting with your higher self.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

As a hopeless romantic, Libra, you often find yourself lost in daydreams. However, with Mars transitioning into Virgo, your career is about to get a jumpstart, which may leave you with less time for relationships. The universe is presenting you with a new beginning, so seize the chance!

Ad

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You have achieved a great work-life balance, Scorpio. The more you discipline yourself and achieve your goals, the more rewards the universe will gift you. Be proud of your accomplishments, and grant yourself a well-deserved break.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You live life in a very free way, Sagittarius, and the universe will continue to give you the gift of travel and embracing the outdoors. Although life may feel slow at the moment, get ready for things to pick up speed again. Hold on tight, and enjoy the ride!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

It seems Cupid’s arrow is hitting this summer for you, Capricorn. You’ve been receiving invitations for dates and random outings from various people. However, there is one person who will catch your eye in particular. You will discover who this person is in July.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

With your friendly demeanor, people are naturally drawn to hanging out with you, Aquarius. However, there is currently a lot of focus on your work life, so you’ve been prioritizing that before seeing friends. You’re doing great!

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

I don’t know what it is you’re doing, Pisces, but you are absolutely magnetic at this time. Many people can see the inner work and healing you have done. You are embracing the outdoors and exhibiting a newfound love for connecting with others.