In pursuit of trivia: 5 places in FoCo to flaunt your knowledge

When the weather is cold and the lines for the bars feel too torturous to bear, sometimes it’s nice to relax inside and play games with friends.

If you aren’t a fan of staying in but love a good competitive and academic sparring match, trivia is the perfect activity for you. Go and show off your random knowledge and bring buddies to fill in your intellectual gaps.

At trivia night, there are chances to win prizes, participate in spirited arguments with friends and flex your brain power. Trivia nights are a great way to get out if you don’t want to get too wild, and in Fort Collins, there are plenty of good options. We found two on Tuesdays, one on Wednesdays and two on Thursdays.

To participate in trivia 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Pour Brothers Community Tavern, you’ll have to register your team starting at 6:30 p.m. You and your buddies will need to be well-versed on general topics and prepared for high energy to set yourselves up for success at Pour Brothers. You can snack and play with the prospect of winning money, free drinks, your team name on a trophy or even a photo on the wall of champions.

At 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Geeks who Drink posts up at Krazy Karl’s to play out a battle of wits. With options of fantastic pizza and some classic beers, you and your buddies will have a blast with Geeks who Drink.

If you like hard cider enough to compete for a six-pack, you may want to hop over to Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar 7-9 p.m. on Wednesdays. The team-based trivia night draws in a funky crowd for those who aren’t too into beer. Under-21-year-old participants are welcome as well, and food is available to sustain your trivia frenzy.

Thirsty Thursdays trivia starts at 7 p.m. at the Island Grill. With $3 domestic drafts, Island Grill is a fun spot to unwind with some mental mania. If your Tuesdays and Wednesdays are fully booked, know you haven’t fully missed trivia nights in Fort Collins. If bars aren’t your jam on Thursdays, Island Grill trivia night has your back.

Brains, prizes and beer set up at Intersect Brewing 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays. With beer, wine, food and even records to peruse, trivia is just one of the many great things Intersect Brewing has to offer. If you become bored with the trivia, there are plenty of other activities to draw your attention.

Whether you spend three days a week rigorously attending trivia or going once for kicks with friends, there are so many ways to enjoy night life in Fort Collins. If dancing at bars isn’t your vibe, then maybe booze-fueled game nights will add some spice to your calendar.

Even if you’re not a drinker, trivia requires nothing but your will and mind. Hopefully between the beers, the buddies and the snacks, you’ll find your new favorite place to spend a casual evening with friends or participate in a brutal battle of brains.

Reach Ivy Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @IvySecrest.