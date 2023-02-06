Horoscopes+Feb.+6-12

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

On Feb. 5 the snow moon transpired into our theatrical sign, Leo. Prepare for a little bit of chaos, as this placement, mixed with the energy of Uranus, may cause turbulence in some of your close relationships. Strong emotions, distance or tensions could arise, especially if you are an air or fire sign. My advice to you is to stay as grounded as possible. Misunderstandings happen, and these types of situations are only temporary. Let go of what you need to in the next coming days by putting time into your passions. Our communication planet, Mercury, will soon enter Aquarius Feb. 11 and help us sort things out in a logical way. It will also encourage us to stay positive and upbeat.

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You tend to think with your head, but this week will ask you to tune in to your emotions after long days of stress. Think about what you need, and don’t forget to treat yourself to relaxation. Activities like yoga or reading will help you find your center.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You may have the urge to do some spring cleaning this week. This could mean tidying up your space or meditating with crystals to cleanse your aura. Deciding to do so will bring you focus and concentration.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Sometimes it feels as if you are reliving the same day, and although this is something you are not used to quite yet, the universe is pushing you to expand your horizons in small ways. It could be trying new recipes or doing something new to your appearance. The purpose of it all is to figure out what makes you happiest.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You have a knack for opening others up when they are hermitting in their shells, and a secret admirer wants to thank you for helping them see the beauty in themselves. Your efforts in getting to know people have them entranced.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

The snow moon is in your sign, Leo, which means people are watching you shine. You may have felt pressured to fit a certain mold last year, but the role has been reversed. You are more motivated than ever to step into your power. This week is all about embracing authenticity.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

A couple situations within your relationships have been bubbling up. You are a peaceful soul, but times like these are calling for you to set more boundaries and be stern. Your beautiful energy is often envied by others, so don’t forget to protect it when you need to.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The last couple days may have felt unstable because you are typically chosen to mediate situations that are not your own. Be proud of how far you’ve come in terms of staying loyal. Your energy is serene and helps others slow down. Taking naps will help rejuvenate you throughout the week.

Ad

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Your intuition has been on a roll lately because you are trusting your feelings more. This will only grow in the next coming weeks as the universe pushes you to get out of your comfort zone. You will find yourself socializing with more people and developing close friendships.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Discipline is not your strength, especially because the independent energy of Aquarius has been tempting you to experience something spiritual and outside of yourself. Remember that your mind is a dreamscape, and it is OK to let your thoughts wander to the revelations coming from your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You may have started a health and fitness journey recently. Not only has this been bringing you more energy throughout the day, but you feel more spontaneous and social. Your confidence is magnetic — keep up the good work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You are the sign of friendship and openness. As your social circle expands, watch out for miscommunication among the people within it. Personalities may clash, but as always, you know how to restore balance and take all perspectives into account.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You tend to be closed off on the exterior when in reality, your thoughts and emotions have been more heightened than usual. These feelings will pass once you allow yourself time to reflect on your inner self. Don’t be afraid to open up to people at this time. You are loved by many.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.