5 things to do in Fort Collins this Valentine’s Day

Ah, Valentine’s Day. For those who are single, this may be a day to celebrate their independence and freedom from the constraints of a relationship. For those who are in a relationship, this may be a day to express love and affection for one another.

Love it or hate it, the holiday is right around the corner, and reservations are starting to fill up. Luckily, Fort Collins has plenty to offer if you’re spending the day with your valentine: Here are five Fort Collins date ideas for Valentine’s Day.

1. The Lincoln Center

Only a few blocks from Old Town, the Lincoln Center is home to professional theater, music, visual arts, dance and other programs. They are constantly putting on events and shows for free or with reduced prices for students. Shows and exhibits currently being shown include Pianos About Town, a special Valentine’s Day performance of “Romeo and Juliet“ and art exhibit “A Place Remembered and Imagined.”

Looking for something to do after? Bring your Lincoln Center tickets to any bars and restaurants participating in the discount deal for a few dollars off your night out.

2. The Lyric

Another Fort Collins staple consistently putting on quality shows and popular events is The Lyric. Aside from having exciting weekly events like open mic, karaoke, gaming, cartoons, trivia and more, this month’s festivities also include a performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show“ and a sex-positive Valentine’s Day drag celebration the following weekend.

3. Dinner and a movie

Fort Collins is known for its food scene, and dinner and a movie is a classic that can work for your awkward first date or your hundredth.

If you’re looking for a fancy sit-down, Ginger and Baker, The Melting Pot and RARE Italian are all popular spots. If you’re searching for something a little more casual, Union Bar & Soda Fountain, Tasty Harmony and The Colorado Room are great options as well. As for movies, Cinemark Movie Bistro and XD and The Lyric are safe bets.

4. Cook or bake at home

We can all agree that dating can get expensive. If you and your valentine are skipping the gifts and looking for a more college budget friendly option for Valentine’s Day, a homemade meal is the perfect romantic activity. You can find recipes to impress your valentine from Gordon Ramsay and Martha Stewart or check out the Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center for original, dietitian-approved recipes.

5. Horsetooth Reservoir

If you’re currently living in the dorms or have roommates, cooking a romantic meal at home might be off the table for you. However, another free option for outdoorsy couples who aren’t afraid of the bitter Colorado weather is enjoying the views from Horsetooth Reservoir while hiking or simply driving around to admire its beauty.

This is a day to celebrate love, so make sure the Valentine’s Day activity you choose reflects that. Take the time to reciprocate those feelings of intimacy and care in whatever way you wish. Valentine’s Day is a special day, so make the most of it.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophie_masia.